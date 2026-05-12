Knicks' ECF Pistons vs. Cavaliers Matchup Debate Isn't So Simple

The Knicks taking care of business early against the 76ers means every eye in New York is now on the Pistons vs. Cavaliers series.

The overwhelming sentiment since the Knicks clinched another Eastern Conference Finals appearance is that Cleveland would be the preferred opponent. After all, the Cavs are the lowest remaining seed in the East. New York also had better success against them than Detroit this past season.

However, there are also reasons to be worried about the Cavaliers and welcome a Pistons matchup that make this a more complex debate than it's being treated as.

Knicks seeing Pistons' flaws and Cavs' strengths that add layers to potential ECF matchups

Monday night saw this series become tied 2-2, as what makes Cleveland dangerous and Detroit still beatable starts to become clearer.

On the Cavaliers' side of things, their excellent showings at home have remained true in the postseason. After going 4-0 at Rocket Arena in the first round, Cleveland's ripped off two straight home wins to knot things up. Kenny Atkinson's team managed just 101 and 97 points to begin this series, but then got hot in familiar territory with 116- and 112-point showings over Games 3 and 4.

Donovan Mitchell is also reminding everyone of just how dangerous he can be when he's got it rolling, which should also concern New York. The once-Knicks target has put up 35 and 43 points in back-to-back outings while also being a force on the boards with 15 rebounds. He's causing Detroit plenty of frustrations at the foul line, earning 23 total free throw attempts since coming home and even getting a strong reaction out of Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

JB Bickerstaff on Game 4 officiating:



"It's unacceptable ... ever since we came to Cleveland, the whistle has changed. You know, there's no way that one guy on their team shoots more free throws than our team."



Donovan Mitchell FTA - 15

Pistons FTA - 12pic.twitter.com/S15SYyHuyY — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 12, 2026

The series becoming level again also is in large part to the Cavs turning their defensive intensity up. They've halted Detroit possessions with a whopping 15 combined blocks during their two latest wins, in addition to an 11-steal showing in Game 4.

All of these positives for Cleveland are also a direct negative reflection of the Pistons, whom many thought would run away with this series after going up 2-0.

They're showing they don't have any current idea how to handle someone as scorching-hot as Mitchell, and that's alluring for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson coming off one of his best postseason series ever. A 36-year-old James Harden is also picking them apart as a playmaker (18 assists in Games 3 and 4), which lends itself to Karl-Anthony Towns being able to do the same if Detroit moves on.

That's not even to mention the propensity for fouls and lack of discipline that Mitchell is exposing on the Pistons' side, as well as the contested shots Detroit is settling for based on the Cavs' current block party.

It would be no surprise if most inside the Knicks are hoping to ultimately draw the Cavs. That scenario introduces a wide range of benefits for New York. Chief among them is the fact that home-court advantage would go to Mike Brown's team as the No. 3 seed since Cleveland is the No. 4.

The chance to host up to four home games, including a potentially decisive Game 5 or 7, would be massive with a Finals trip on the line. We've already seen the Garden atmosphere be a topic among opponents these playoffs.

There's also the valid belief that Cleveland, even at its best, doesn't match the Pistons. This would give the Knicks a little more margin for error compared to going toe-to-toe with a Detroit team that can be a menace on both ends of the court. New York being 2-1 against the Cavaliers during the season, and 0-3 against the Pistons, certainly drives home the point of feeling more comfortable in one matchup over the other.

Yet, this Cleveland-Detroit showdown is highlighting how both sides have strengths and weaknesses. The Cavs seem determined to not give up any games at home, which could prolong a Knicks-Cavaliers series.

If New York messes around like it has in the past at the Garden, Cleveland's home dominance could end up swinging the direction of the conference finals. They've also got the size to match up well with the Knicks' bigs and lanky starting lineup as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Pistons aren't really playing like most expect from a No. 1 seed. They already barely escaped a first round disaster, and now they seem to be speeding directly toward another grueling seven-game series. Detroit hasn't even handled the No. 4 seed Cavs in convincing fashion during its two wins with neither being a blowout, so their treatment as a juggernaut this season isn't passing the sniff test one bit under the bright lights.

Of course, the Pistons bring undeniable challenges to the table. And Detroit getting home-court advantage over New York if these teams meet in the ECF is big enough on its own to make Cleveland the preferred opponent. But this Cavs-Pistons series is showing there's plenty that could help or hurt the Knicks in either matchup with a Finals berth at stake.