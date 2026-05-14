Knicks Caught in the Middle of Two Risky Scenarios for ECF

The Knicks' path in the conference finals is starting to become clearer as the weekend approaches. Not only did the NBA release the official schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals, but Wednesday's Game 5 has now given the Cavaliers a 3-2 series lead over the Pistons.

New York very well may be rooting for Cleveland to take care of business in Game 6 on Friday, especially as rust concerns from its long layoff become apparent. But there's also reason to hope things go the distance, though that introduces another can of worms for the Knicks.

ECF dates may have Knicks hoping Cavs don't win in six

In scenario one, the Cavs win on Friday, and New York gets to face a team it already went 2-1 against during the regular season. This hypothetical would also net the Knicks home-court advantage since they're the higher seed (3) than the Cavaliers (4). They'd draw the opponent with likely less upside, too, compared to how the Pistons are when they're firing on all cylinders.

That said, the schedule complicates a Cleveland-in-six outcome. If that occurs, the NBA has already revealed that Games 2 and 3 of the ECF would have a four-day gap, with the former on May 19 and the latter on May 23.

This long break would only benefit the Cavs, who'd not only get time to recover on the heels of a demanding second-round series but also recalibrate ahead of their opening two home games. Cleveland's been impenetrable at Rocket Arena this postseason, going a perfect 6-0, including a Game 7 victory against Toronto.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown would likely want to avoid the Cavaliers getting any advantage if they meet in Round 3. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mike Brown's team being able to steal one on the road would help add some margin for error in this series. Otherwise, New York would have to go perfect at the Garden, where it's previously dropped should-be wins. And they'd then be staring at a seven-game series, whereas a win away from home would wrap things up sooner.

Yet, facing the well-rested Cavaliers as they return to their friendly confines doesn't make that already daunting task any easier.

The benefit of this setup is the ECF would start sooner (May 17), giving the Knicks a chance to finally get back on the court and find their rhythm again. But they'd also then be forced to take another notable pause between Games 2 and 3, which reduces the appeal a ton for a squad that's already in the middle of a week-long layoff.

DET-CLE going seven introduces other risks for Knicks, too

The other scenario is that the Pistons somehow beat the Cavs at home in Game 6 and extend the series to Game 7. Both of New York's potential opponents, drained by another series that goes the distance, after both already did in the first round, certainly sounds attractive.

That, too, has downsides for the Knicks, though. At the top of the list is New York, which wouldn't play until May 19, when it's already been out of commission since the night of May 10. Over eight days of no live games simply is not conducive to picking up from the insane high they left on against the 76ers.

There's also the fact that this would mean the Pistons have a 50-50 shot entering Game 7 of being the Knicks' conference finals opponent. New York had zero answers for Cade Cunningham and co. in the regular season, posting a 0-3 record. Even more, those losses were by 38, 31 and 15 points, which highlights how much the Pistons simply had their number.

The Knicks likely wouldn't mind avoiding a matchup with the Pistons after what happened during the regular season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Detroit isn't currently playing like the team that dominated during the campaign, however, so there's less to be afraid of now. But winning another Game 7 while not even playing close to their peak would reflect how dangerous they can be. There is a chance All-Star Jalen Duren turns things around, and they've had injuries affect key contributors like Kevin Huerter, Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert that have held them back.

The Pistons would also get home-court advantage in a series against the Knicks, which is another drawback of Detroit still being able to advance if it wins Game 6.

The Cavs could end up meeting the Knicks anyway, even if they go into another Game 7. They'd also have a more standard every-other-day format, per the schedule the NBA laid out, if DET-CLE goes the distance. But anything can happen in these kinds of do-or-die games, so the Knicks might see their preferred opponent not emerge when the dust settles.

All of these factors on both paths give no clear best answer. The opportunity to have home-court secured and a matchup with the lower seed guaranteed, though, may have the Knicks hoping things wrap up on Friday, despite the gap in the ECF that brings.