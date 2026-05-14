Knicks' Assistant Coaches Deserve Praise During This Playoff Run

It’s been a total group effort that has the New York Knicks playing arguably the best basketball in franchise history since the days of Clyde, Pearl and Willis. From Jalen Brunson down to the bench warmers, who have seen their fair share of run thanks to the blowouts, all have played a role.

Plenty of credit belongs to the coaches, too. Mike Brown has received plenty of praise since the 2-1 opening round deficit against the Atlanta Hawks. He was brought here with one of his strengths being a more collaborative type of bench boss. We've seen that throughout the year with Brown empowering his assistants.

All the Knicks coaches deserve their flowers

Associate head coach Chris Jent has was brought in alongside Brown to run the offense. He's often seen leading huddles and drawing up plays.

Bredan O’Connor, who is the lead defensive assistant, has helped transform that side of the ball. It’s also clear how impactful first-year shooting coach Peter Patton has been with star pupil Josh Hart connecting on 41.3% of his threes during the regular season.

There’s of course, Rick Brunson. He is more than just the father of Jalen. He has plenty of input in game plans and leads the in-game substitutions. There's also quietly sitting like two old men muppets in the background veteran assistants Maurice Cheeks and Mark Bryant.

Maurice Cheeks and Mark Bryant bring plenty of wisdom to Knicks

The duo, who crossed paths on Billy Donvan’s staff in Oklahoma City years ago, were brought aboard by Tom Thibodeau in the summer of 2024. They were holdovers on Brown's staff along with Brunson and Darren Erman. You may not hear their names often, but they bring a valuable blend of credibility, professionalism and sage.

Cheeks is known for his Hall of Fame playing career and his role in saving a girl from botching the National Anthem while coaching Portland. He’s remembered around these parts for his one-year stint with the Knicks during the 1990-91 season and finishing up his career in New Jersey two years later.

Knicks assistant coach Maurice Cheeks talks with Knicks president Leon Rose. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since retiring in 1993, Cheeks has served as a head coach twice for the Blazers and 76ers. He's been on an NBA bench as a player, coach or assistant for 45 of the past 48 seasons dating back to his rookie campaign in 1978.

The 2018 Hall of Fame inductee began his coaching odyssey as an assistant with the Quad City Thunder of the CBA in 1993-94. He then returned to the Sixers as a coach after spending the first eleven years of his playing career in Philadelphia.

Over the years, Cheeks has been known for his work with guards. After all, he’s No. 16 all-time on the assists list. Meanwhile, Bryant, who was a bruising journeyman in his day, has been hailed as a big man guru.

In 1988, Bryant was a first-round pick by Portland after a distinguishing career at Seton Hall. The Maplewood, New Jersey, native didn’t live up to expectations, but he hung around for fifteen seasons mostly as a steady reserve. Over the course of 797 games across ten different teams, Bryant averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Soon after calling it a career, Bryant entered the ranks as a coach with the 2004-05 Mavericks. He's been in the league as an assistant ever since. Similar to his nomadic playing days, Bryant has been on the staff of six different franchises. He's been a part of the NBA for 37 of the past 38 seasons.

Last year, The Athletic's Fred Katz said on his "Katz and Shoot" podcast, players used to joke that Bryant was the strongest man in the league because even NBA bigs couldn't back him down during drills.

"He is a very hands-on sort of coach. Players love him," Katz said, adding: "He's very well-respected around the league."

It might come mostly in the shadows, but the two well respected and longest running NBA coaches make a bigger impact than we know.