Knicks' Best Case for NBA Finals Is Now Hanging by a Thread

After the Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals, thoughts immediately went to who New York would face next. Many saw the Spurs as the more ideal matchup considering the Thunder's firepower when healthy, and San Antonio's youth providing an advantage for the veteran Knicks.

However, OKC claimed a crucial 3-2 lead in this series Tuesday night, meaning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. are not only on the doorstep of another Finals appearance, but they could also end things without a Game 7.

This is especially notable, as the potential effects of a Thunder-in-six result for New York would take away the two dream scenarios for the Finals.

Knicks have clear rooting interest in Spurs-Thunder Game 6

The Knicks have already secured one advantage for the Finals by sweeping the Cavaliers and locking up more than a week of rest.

What would make this even sweeter for New York is if the Spurs advanced, and/or the WCF takes seven games. Yet, it's the Thunder who are now in the driver's seat, and they can ensure this series doesn't go the distance by taking care of business in Game 6.

The consequences of that are twofold for the Knicks. First and foremost, they'd draw the tougher opponent. Yes, Oklahoma City is dealing with two key injuries to Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams, but it's also found a way to win despite those absences, which is worrisome.

They're also the defending champions, who brought back the same core that went through the entire gauntlet to win last year's Finals. This included a pair of seven-game series wins, the second of which was over the Pacers to capture the title. They've already seen it all, even though several guys are still on rookie deals, which gives them an experience advantage despite New York possessing more veterans.

One way to make matters more difficult for the Thunder, despite any edge they may have over the Knicks, is by being pushed to the limit in the WCF. Yet now they could end things on Thursday, giving them five full days of rest -- as opposed to needing to play Game 7 on Saturday, and having three days before Game 1 of the Finals on June 3.

The aforementioned injuries to Mitchell and Williams may not provide New York with a health advantage if OKC buys them time to get closer to 100%. It'd also allow SGA and co. to come into the Finals well-rested without tired legs, which the Knicks have seen both the 76ers and Cavaliers suffer from these past two rounds.

The Thunder have done a phenomenal job avoiding the need to empty their tanks this playoffs. They didn't mess around in the first two series, sweeping both to buy them some rest. That's what makes going to seven games so much of a hope for New York's Finals chances, as OKC hasn't faced as heavy a toll during its playoff run so far.

Going all 12 rounds against the Spurs in their Western Conference Finals bout would make them worse off for the Finals and demand a steeper energy price. It'd also allow the Knicks to see what lies at the bottom of the Thunder's bag of tricks, as they'd have to do whatever they can to win in Game 7, giving Mike Brown some extra insight into what Oklahoma City could have up its sleeve in the biggest moments.

At this point, the Thunder playing all seven games is now the most realistic dream the Knicks can wish for. But after Game 5, which saw OKC overcome its injuries, dominate the Spurs on the boards, and frustrate Victor Wembanyama so bad he refused to talk to the media after the game, it's not looking great for New York.

San Antonio has already given up a game at home in this series, which just further adds to the skepticism that Wemby and Co. can stave off elimination in friendly confines for Game 6.

But if he can shake off his poor shooting (4-of-15 from the field on Tuesday) and make a difference on the boards (just six rebounds in Game 5) on Thursday, that would mightily help the chances of the WCF going seven games.