Knicks Conferences Finals Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel

After more than a week of waiting, the Knicks finally have their opponent for the Eastern Conference Finals, with the Cavaliers advancing. Now, New York can begin its ramp-up for the ECF with the opponent and schedule officially set.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything worth knowing about the Knicks' conference finals slate.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers full eastern conference finals schedule

New York begins its ECF journey on Tuesday, May 19. As the better seed, the Knicks will host the first two games of the conference finals, along with Game 5 and Game 7, if either is necessary.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be at home for Games 3-4 and, if necessary, Game 6. Notably, each contest of this series will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and matchups follow an every-other-day format. Six of the seven games will air on ESPN, while Game 3 is set for ABC.

Game Date Location Start Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Tuesday, May 19 Madison Square Garden 8 p.m. ESPN 2 Thursday, May 21 Madison Square Garden 8 p.m. ESPN 3 Saturday, May 23 Rocket Arena 8 p.m. ABC 4 Monday, May 25 Rocket Arena 8 p.m. ESPN 5 (if necessary) Wednesday, May 27 Madison Square Garden 8 p.m. ESPN 6 (if necessary) Friday, May 29 Rocket Arena 8 p.m. ESPN 7 (if necessary) Sunday, May 31 Madison Square Garden 8 p.m. ESPN

Knicks playoff history against Cavaliers

New York has had a major upperhand on Cleveland during previous postseason meetings. In 14 all-time playoff games between the Knicks and Cavaliers, New York is 12-2.

Year Round Amount of Games Winner 1978 First Round 2 Knicks 1995 First Round 4 Knicks 1996 First Round 3 Knicks 2023 First Round 5 Knicks 2026 Conference Finals TBD TBD

Their most recent showdown was in the first round of the 2023 postseason. The Knicks took the series 4-1 with wins of 20, 11, nine, and four points. The Cavs' lone victory was a 17-point road win in Game 2.

Before that, these franchises squared off in 1996, with New York sweeping Cleveland 3-0 in the first round. In 1995, the Cavs recorded their first postseason victory against the Knicks, but still lost that series 3-1. And their first playoff showdown came in 1978, when New York advanced 2-0.

Knicks series and results against Cavaliers in regular season

The Knicks and Cavs played each other three times during the 2025-26 regular season, with New York winning two games.

They first matched up on Oct. 22, which the Knicks won 119-111. Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in that affair, but two of the Cavs' starters scored five points or fewer. Meanwhile, New York had four starters log at least 16 points, plus Miles McBride chipped in 15 of his own off the bench, helping the team survive the absence of Josh Hart.

These squads then went toe-to-toe in a thriller on Christmas Day, but it was the Knicks who again emerged victorious. The Cavaliers held a 117-113 lead with just over two and a half minutes left in this holiday clash before New York mounted a late push, started by a three-pointer from backup guard Tyler Kolek to make it 117-116. From there, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby all got buckets to earn a huge 126-124 win.

Their most recent clash was on Feb. 24 following the All-Star break, and Cleveland finally broke through with the help of trade deadline acquisition James Harden. The 36-year-old notched 20 points in that contest, and every starter posted double figures to give Mitchell (23 points) some much-needed support. An off night from Anunoby (five points), plus the absence of McBride off the bench, proved fatal as New York looked flat in this 109-94 defeat.