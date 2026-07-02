Knicks Down to Even Fewer Center Options After Overnight Development

The Knicks are in a difficult spot center-wise as they try to move forward after losing Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti. Yes, the team could pursue a trade for someone with higher upside, but they also need to find a trade partner willing to help them out to do so.

That leaves New York likely picking from the scraps that are left in free agency. Unfortunately, the offerings are even less appealing after Wednesday night, as big man Marvin Bagley came off the board by agreeing to a deal with the Nuggets.

Free agent center Marvin Bagley III has agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. A critical frontcourt addition for the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/enHBVxgfYl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2026

What stings even worse for the Knicks is the fact that Bagley signed for the veteran minimum despite coming off a bounce-back 2025-26 campaign.

The chance to have a legitimate role on a contender likely influenced Bagley to take a discount— considering he's played in just two playoff games in his career—and represents a major missed opportunity for New York.

Surely the Knicks could've landed Bagley if they made an aggressive run at him, considering money wasn't an issue, and they have a large role to offer. Now, this raises questions about who they could be eyeing as the free agency herd at center thins out.

Where do Knicks go in free agency after missing out on Marvin Bagely?

With Bagley off the board, Kevon Looney, Andre Drummond and Nick Richards make up the top budget-friendly options for New York.

Looney's made over $50 million in his career, and Drummond's amassed more than $150 million, so they're prime candidates to take a minimum contract in favor of playing for a title team. They're proven commodities who thrive as support players in the paint, which is exactly what the Knicks need.

Richards, meanwhile, needs a place to rebuild his stock around the league after once being a rising youngster. This makes him ideal for a one-year arrangement where New York gets immediate center help with upside, while Richards gets a huge runway on a contender to showcase his talents as Robinson's replacement.

Andre Drummond reflects on being a free agent:

"I love playing in the Association. It's a dream come true for me. But I'm also not willing to play for less than my worth."



"I did that once and then I got labeled as one of those guys, and I think it really killed my value in the… — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) July 1, 2026

However, the center market is also proving to be more robust than anticipated, with the likes of Jusuf Nurkic (two years, $22 million), Jock Landale (one year, $14 million) and Jaxson Hayes (two years, $12 million) all being mid- to low-tier free agents who still cashed in.

If the Knicks get pushed out of the Looney/Drummond/Richards tier, that's where things get really scary. They'd then be looking at aging veterans on the decline like Dwight Powell, Kevin Love, and Bismack Biyombo. Or an undersized big like Larry Nance Jr. Or downright unexciting options like Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley.

There are still some high-risk, high-reward gambles available. Restricted free agents like Quinten Post (7.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg over two seasons) and Moussa Cisse (4.5 ppg and 5.7 rpg as a rookie this season) have shown flashes of potential, and they'd prove perfect Robinson successors if they can somehow be pried away.

Meanwhile, Charles Bassey (13.4 rpg per-36 minutes this season) and Christian Koloko (8.2 rpg, 2.3 bpg per-36 this season) shouldn't cost much and show signs of Robinson-like impact.

That said, New York doesn't have much room to bank on hopes and dreams to fill the important minutes Robinson leaves behind. This makes it basically essential that the Knicks land one of Looney, Drummond, or Richards for a more immediate vet to plug in.

Then the team can consider taking a flyer to fill Hukporti's roster spot, while also keeping an eye on trade opportunities in the lead-up to the season and even through the deadline.