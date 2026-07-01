Knicks Now Facing 2 Flawed Paths to Solve Massive Center Problem

The New York Knicks are running out of options to address their center situation in free agency.

At the time of this writing, the Knicks have just one center on their roster: Karl-Anthony Towns. On Wednesday, both Mitchell Robinson (Celtics) and Ariel Hukporti (76ers) agreed to deals with new teams, dealing a double-whammy blow as they join rivals while hurting New York's center depth all at once.

Perhaps the Knicks knew that Hukporti would get a bigger offer and they wanted to free up the money anyway. Perhaps the Knicks made a gamble with Robinson returning that did not pay off. Either way, their center options are dwindling less than 24 hours into free agency, and the two paths from here aren't shoo-ins to work.

The center free agent market is not enticing

The Knicks are not likely to find a gem on the free agent market. Some theoretical Robinson replacements, like Jock Landale, Jusuf Nurkic, Moe Wagner, and Nikola Vucevic, have already been signed.

The current free agent market consists of players too expensive (Jalen Duren) for the Knicks or that signify a steep drop-off in quality from Robinson. Remaining free agent centers include players like Kevon Looney, Nick Richards, and Andre Drummond.

All three are passable backup centers, especially for the veteran’s minimum, but they are not the quality of center that Robinson is. The team would experience a sharp drop-off if Towns were to miss extended time with injury.

Add in that the Knicks also need a third-string center following the departure of Hukporti, and free agency feels like of a sure solution. A 36-year-old Mason Plumlee and 34-year-old Bismack Biyombo don't offer the upside Hukporti did entering this third campaign.

A trade for a center is possible—but comes at a price

The Knicks could also target a cheap center via trade. Of course, doing so requires sending something back.

One popular, frequently mentioned target is Moussa Diabate of the Charlotte Hornets. The fifth-year center enjoyed a breakout season with the Hornets last year and is set to hit free agency next summer. There has been speculation that Diabate could become available with Ryan Kalkbrenner already on the roster and the Hornets acquiring Naz Reid this offseason.

Diabate makes $2.4 million this season. The Knicks could trade Miles McBride for Diabate. Is that worth it for the Knicks? The Knicks could also try trading Pacome Dadiet, plus some of the many second-round picks they acquired in the draft, for Diabate. But would that be worthwhile for Charlotte?

Of course, another angle to consider with Diabate is his pending free agency. Would the Knicks find themselves in the same debacle next summer, unwilling to shell out the money for their backup center so they do not go into the second apron?

Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans is another frequently mentioned name. Missi is intriguing, but is it worth giving up McBride for him?

Beyond a cheap center like Diabate, any theoretical trades get hard, because the Knicks must send out more salary than they take in. Right now, the Knicks do not have any high-salaried players beyond their starting five.

The Knicks could package McBride and Dadiet together, forming a $6.8 million tandem, but the number of centers who make less than that—and are worth trading for—is pretty slim. Paul Reed, anyone?

Now with two holes to fill at center, the Knicks will have some tough choices to make. Can two of the remaining big men on the market (that also includes forward-center hybrids like Marvin Bagley and Larry Nance Jr.) serve as adequate backups? Will the Knicks make one signing, then trade for another?

The Knicks’ front office has shown both patience and creativity with addressing holes on the roster. Just two years ago, the Knicks filled a glaring hole at center by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns.

There’s no similar trade available to them this year, but don’t be surprised if the Knicks pull off something beyond what we’ve speculated. That could include taking a somewhat lopsided roster into the regular season, then making a trade later on.