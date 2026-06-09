Knicks Are Facing Multiple Consequences on Heels of Game 3 Loss

The Knicks' loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals is not the end of the world. As much as it stings, this team still owns a 2-1 series lead, and they're home again on Wednesday.

However, New York falling to San Antonio does open up some effects that will be felt in this Finals, no matter how the series ultimately ends.

Knicks just lost their aura of invincibility at MSG in the Finals

The Knicks' advantage of playing at Madison Square Garden has already been a topic during these playoffs. This feeling of being on an even bigger stage has tripped up stars and top teams before who can't handle the brightest of lights.

But the Spurs emerging with the win removes any nerves or worries they might have about MSG for the rest of this series. Despite their youth, they showed they could navigate this unique environment—which was full of boos and strong reactions to the refs—and still get the job done.

The Spurs also did so in an incredibly tight contest that went down to the wire, a tougher task on the road without cheers on their side. That makes them even more battle-tested at the Garden, setting them up especially well in a series that appears like it'll be close every night.

The Spurs proved that they can handle the pressure of playing at Madison Square Garden in Game 3. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now, San Antonio can feel even more confident heading into Game 4, since it already knows what to expect from the crowd, and the fact that this element didn't disrupt its Game 3 victory. This also changes how the Spurs will feel if this series comes back to the Garden for a Game 6 elimination game.

They won't be fazed if it's them who need to stay alive on the road, since the Spurs already won at MSG. And if it's them with a 3-2 lead, they won't pay a single ounce of attention to the home crowd with the Larry O'Brien Trophy in reach, which could make a difference if the Knicks need any help it can get to extend the series.

Contrast this to the Knicks winning Game 3. They'd be the hunters in Game 4 with an even more raucous New York crowd looking to watch a sweep and the franchise's first title in 50 years. Instead, the Spurs now feel like the predator here, with a chance to tie this series, which will make the crowd anxious on Wednesday, rather than smelling blood in the water.

Spurs earned another home game, which opens up negative Knicks possibilities

Connected to that, another huge element of Game 3's result is that Game 5 in San Antonio will happen no matter what. The negative impacts of this are twofold.

First and foremost, an extended series opens the door for more to go wrong for the Knicks.

This is a team that was already rocked by injuries up and down the depth chart throughout the season, not to mention a few in the playoffs. And they've been luckier on that front in the postseason than others; that luck may run out, though, with the more games that are required.

The Spurs have made it abundantly clear they intend to make this series as physical as possible, which will test the Knicks' health. Jalen Brunson, who had an ankle injury during the season, stands out as one particular target for them. The Spurs are taking every chance they can get to put Brunson on his back or crowd his space, which has already led to ankle and knee issues earlier in these NBA Finals.

The Spurs are doing whatever it takes to make Jalen Brunson's life as hard as it can be in the NBA Finals. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That's not even to mention OG Anunoby and Josh Hart as two other essential members playing through ailments or having just recovered, who will also be in danger the more San Antonio dirties up this series.

Then there's the matter of a Game 3 loss impacting momentum and the ideal flow of the series for the Knicks. Say they won on Wednesday, they'd be playing a defeated San Antonio team that could roll over after three straight defeats. Even if New York dropped Games 4 and 5, it'd have a Game 6 at home to lean upon to close things out.

Instead, the Knicks have been put on their heels, losing the first of their two opening home games. Now the Spurs have been let back into this series, allowing them to build up some good vibes and even tie things on Wednesday.

If that happens, they'd then walk into Game 5 having the momentum and home crowd on their side, with revenge for Games 1 and 2 at the top of their minds as well. That legitimate scenario opens the door for New York to return to MSG in Game 6 down 3-2.

Now, maybe the Knicks shake off this gut punch, win Game 4, and close things out in Game 5 on the road. But that will also be an enormous task against a desperate San Antonio, which is going to scratch and claw its way through that matchup no matter what.

Going home is also an opportunity for the Spurs to get back on track before returning to the Garden for a Game 6, which could set them up to force a Game 7. While that's far down the line, it's been introduced into the equation by New York's defeat in Game 3.

There's simply no denying that this Game 3 loss is different than dropping Game 4 instead. It turns Wednesday from feeling like playing with house money up 3-0 to being a must-win, given the dire consequences that could follow a Spurs victory.