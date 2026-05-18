Knicks' Game 1 Injury Report Puts OG Anunoby on Doorstep of Return

The mystery around injured Knicks forward OG Anunoby is almost over as Tuesday's Game 1 tip-off approaches. While he's given fans major teases of being healthy again, many won't believe it until he actually takes the floor.

The two-way menace moved a step closer to doing just that on Monday, as New York listed him as probable to play against the Cavaliers to begin the Eastern Conference Finals.

This, combined with the promising reporting around the situation and his progress shown over the past week, points to Anunoby suiting up again after missing just two games in the last series.

Monday's injury report is just the latest bit of good news on OG Anunoby

All eyes have been on Anunoby since he missed the end of Game 2 against Philadelphia. However, the initial signs seemed to point to this injury being on the more minor side.

That appeared to be backed up as Anunoby was active at practice while New York was on its layoff. Then, the veteran telling reporters that he was back to sprinting certainly perked up ears. And Mike Brown saying that Anunoby was a full participant multiple days not only signaled a great recovery but zero setbacks.

Then on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania also said Anunoby is going to play in Game 1, which adds to the promising outlook despite a scary hamstring injury.

Shams: “OG Anunoby is going to be playing in Game 1…He’s going to be good to go” pic.twitter.com/JEMgbT345K — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 18, 2026

Now, as long as Anunoby gets through warm-ups, the next concern is how he'll play following this ordeal. He last played about two weeks ago, so that creates even more rust on the heels of the Knicks' already-long break between series.

The playoff atmosphere can't be simulated either, so there's no telling how his body will respond when he has to give it his all to help secure a Finals berth.

The Cavaliers -- whose only injury report mention is Larry Nance, who's questionable with an illness -- are going to put Anunoby's rehab to the test. This includes being as physical as possible while also attacking him to get a gauge of his capabilities.

However, this amount of time off is exactly what a player in Anunoby's situation needed, so it should lighten the re-injury concerns. New York's medical staff wouldn't have him playing unless he's actually ready, especially since the team could get by a game or two without him.

The fact he's probable and not questionable just hammers home the reality that Anunoby is, in fact, ready to return. Assuming he regains the incredible form he began these playoffs with, the Knicks could make this another quick series and buy some time ahead of the NBA Finals.