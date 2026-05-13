Each passing day brings Knicks fans closer to the beginning of the Eastern Conference Finals, and just as importantly brings opportunities for updates on injured star OG Anunoby.

After a bit of radio silence following his absence at the conclusion of the 76ers series, Wednesday finally brought new word on the dynamic forward and gave an idea of where he is in his rehab.

Latest on OG Anunoby's injury after Knicks' Wednesday practice ahead of ECF

On Wednesday, Anunoby was seen by reporters getting some shots up following practice. This included some work from the three-point line and at the charity stripe. Notably, Anunoby wasn't seen doing anything more than walking, so there wasn't a gauge on how strong his injured hamstring is when put to the test of live-game conditions.

Update — May 13, 2:39 p.m. ET: After practice, Shams Charania provided the update that his sources tell him "there is an expectation that [Anunoby] will be able to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Barring any setbacks, there's optimism for his status for Game 1."

The latest for @SportsCenter on optimism for New York's OG Anunoby entering the Eastern Conference finals and details on Bob Myers leading the search for the 76ers new top executive: pic.twitter.com/pRdcT3JIYG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2026

Following the session, head coach Mike Brown said the forward participated in "some parts" of the team's workout, which is an encouraging sign. However, Brown made it clear that Anunoby did not suit up for the scrimmage they had, so it appears he's not quite game-ready yet.

OG Anunoby participated in "some parts" of practice today for the Knicks



He did not participate in the live scrimmage session pic.twitter.com/e7Y08NNZAj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 13, 2026

The other view, of course, is that New York is just exercising the utmost caution with Anunoby. Given the conference finals won't start until Sunday at the earliest—and potentially not until Tuesday—there's little reason to expedite Anunoby's ramp-up with so much time remaining.

Mike Brown gamesmanship

The defensive whiz is looking at three more full days before a potential game day, and the Knicks could keep him in bubble wrap until shootaround of Game 1. A highly skilled player like him can go from inactive to starting easier than some others, so it's not totally necessary for him to run the full gamut before taking the floor.

That said, it would be good for the team to get an idea of where Anunoby is on the scale of readiness before the Eastern Conference Finals tip off. The fact Brown wouldn't divulge if Anunoby is even sprinting at this stage does cause some concern. A safe rehab path might end up with the impactful starter not being where the team needs him and forcing plans to change if he was banked on to be available.

The playoff atmosphere also takes a different kind of toll, which is an issue with a complicated injury like a hamstring. Whoever New York's opponent is will certainly try to test Anunoby's health with extra physicality and a style of play that challenges his recovery. The 28-year-old being at even 75% could disrupt a team that's been firing on all cylinders on both ends of the court this spring.

That's why it'd be great to hear Anunoby increasing his practice capabilities in the coming days and responding well to it. There's plenty of danger with keeping him on ice and rolling him out in Game 1 without a safer opportunity to gauge what he can offer.

Mike Brown said he didn’t know if OG Anunoby would be ready for Game 1.



“I just want to take it one day at a time.” — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) May 13, 2026

All of that said, this could ultimately be gamesmanship by Brown and company. Maybe they secretly know Anunoby is good, but they don't want either the Pistons or Cavaliers to know that. Brown refusing to commit to anything for Game 1 and his "take it one day at a time" approach could be viewed not as uncertainty, but a savvy tactic to get an early edge in mind games.

Maintaining some element of surprise just adds to the headaches that await whichever of the Pistons or Cavs survive their grueling back-and-forth series. With a finals berth on the line, even a little edge like that can matter.