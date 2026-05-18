Knicks Just Got a Valuable Heads-Up on Secret Cavs Weapon

One of the underrated advantages for the Knicks on Sunday was seeing what a desperate Cavaliers team would do to advance. With their backs up against the wall, Cleveland had to go to the very bottom of its bag of tricks.

While that ultimately paid off with the win, it also gave New York new intel to work off of, and has put a new Cavs threat on the radar ahead of Game 1.

Knicks can't ignore Sam Merrill now after his Game 7 explosion

The most significant performance from the Cavaliers on Sunday wasn't Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, or even Jarrett Allen, despite a rare scoring explosion. It was bench marksman Sam Merrill.

The sixth-year pro caught on absolute fire in Game 7, posting an eye-catching 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just 25 minutes. Notably, he was 5-of-8 from deep, giving Cleveland a barrage from downtown that helped keep momentum on its side.

This performance has to catch the Knicks' attention. Merrill's 23 points proved essential in making that game a blowout, instead of a tightly contested affair that could've ended differently. It also gives him major confidence now ahead of Game 1 and marks the official end of his postseason cold stretch.

Sam Merrill 23 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7/10 FG, 5/8 3FG, 4/4 FT, 97.8% TS vs Pistons https://t.co/ZTaffWbecE pic.twitter.com/k8Q45Fmvkz — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) May 18, 2026

Merrill's previous scoring high in these playoffs was just 14 points, and that came back in Game 4 of the first round. He'd also managed double figures just three times in 12 postseason games before Sunday.

New York likely had an eye on Merrill as it prepped for this series during this recent layoff, especially since he averaged double digits (12.8 PPG) for the first time in his career during this regular season. But his drop-off in the playoffs, coupled with a hamstring injury that made him sit out Game 2 against the Pistons, made him less of a concern.

Now, it's apparent the Knicks need to move up "Guard Sam Merrill" on the list of priorities again. He looks fully capable of being the kind of microwave scorer off the bench that can alter the course of games. That's a problem on multiple fronts, considering it helps take a chunk of the load off Mitchell while also having the potential to cut into New York's leads or put it into bigger holes when the second unit is out there.

Mike Brown's reserves have not lit the hoop on fire this postseason, with Miles McBride's 7.5 PPG leading the entire pack. His average is also held up by a 25-point showing in the series finale against Philly; meanwhile, he's scored six points or fewer in six of his 12 playoff appearances so far.

McBride is the Knick most equipped to make Merrill's contributions obsolete, but that's only possible if he breaks out of his rut. The options behind him (Jordan Clarkson, Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado) simply don't have the kind of firepower in their current roles to match a red-hot Merrill.

Even if New York gets some extra bench contributions, limiting Merrill as much as possible is still a priority. Any legitimate scoring he brings can tip the scales in the Cavs' favor, especially if Mitchell and co. have a performance as they did in Game 7. James Harden only notched nine points on Sunday, which highlights how much of an issue it is if Merrill's allowed to fill any gaps within the Cavaliers' offense.

The deep threat finding his groove just as he turns his attention to the Knicks isn't a welcomed development. But New York's reserves are also strong on defense, making up for their lack of offensive output if they keep Merrill contained.

Hopefully, the coaching staff is treating him as the X-factor he looks like he could be following Sunday's series-clinching effort.