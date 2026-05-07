Knicks Matrix: New York Dodges OG Anunoby Injury Bullet 

Like Neo in the first ‘Matrix”, the Knicks' championship dreams just dodged a bullet. It looks like OG Anunoby is going to be fine. So fine, in fact, there’s speculation he could play in Game 3 tomorrow.

Not sure I’m buying that. More gamesmanship than anything else there. But at least he/the Knicks' title hopes didn’t suffer a mortal wound. At least based on what's out there.

According to multiple Knicks beat reporters, Anunoby’s right hamstring injury is NOT serious. Certainly not as serious as many feared this morning.

“Very, very minor,” is how Stefan Bondy of the NY Post described it .

“There is optimism in the locker room that Anunoby will be playing in Philadelphia,” is what Ian Begley of SNY said.

I’m not sure Game 3 is realistic or prudent, given it’s tomorrow. Game 4 on Sunday seems more likely. Either way, this feels like the best case scenario. And then some!

Anunoby suffered the injury with about 3 minutes left in Game 2 on Wednesday night while cutting to the basket. He was removed from the game with 2:31 remaining and went to the locker room after that. The Knicks won the game, 108-102, to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Given his history with hamstring injuries, including in the 2024 ECS, where the Knicks were up 2-0 on the Pacers and lost the series after OG got hurt in Game 2, it felt like the Knicks' playoff hopes hinged on OG’s hammy. That’s a mighty fine thread. Then the good news started flowing in. It feels like a championship is back on the table.

Anunoby is listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Even though the severity of his hamstring injury appears minimal, with a 2-0 lead in the series, the prudent decision is to sit him until at least Game 4 and see how his body responds to treatment and how the Knicks play without him. Keep winning, keep resting.

No point in ruling Anunoby out right now. Spreading information that he’s possibly playing Game 3 keeps Philly on its heels in terms of game planning. However, hamstrings are not the kind of injury you want to rush back from.

Anunoby suffered a left hamstring injury this past November and didn’t return for three weeks. As mentioned, he also suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2024 and didn’t return until Game 7. He was still injured at that point and was a non-factor as the Knicks lost the series.

This seems less serious. Though until Anunoby returns to the court, we’ll just have to hope the bullet is actually past us.