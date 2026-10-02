Knicks Might've Just Re-Opened the Door to a Pelicans Center Trade

When the Knicks signed James Wiseman to compete for their third center spot, how he played during his time with Golden State was likely less of a factor than who he’d worked with. Mike Brown was an assistant with the Warriors then, meaning Wiseman arrived a bit more vetted than a total stranger, or even a more established veteran like Drew Eubanks, who never played for Brown.

Familiarity could also lead the Knicks away from Wiseman and in the direction of two more promising prospects—thanks in part to the only 6-foot-10 newcomer who isn’t looking to make the roster.

Ed Flynn, a video coordinator with New Orleans the past three years, recently was hired by New York to replace Jordan Brink as video replay challenger after Brink left for a bigger role with Chicago.

NEWS: The Knicks have a new ‘Challenge Guy.’



Ed Flynn has joined the Knicks staff and will monitor the IPad to recommend challenges to Mike Brown, The Post has learned.



Flynn was head video coordinator with the Pels last season.



He replaces Jordan Brink, who left for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/aGt1oX7f58 — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) September 22, 2026

Non-head coaching hires don’t tend to move the needle for most fans, but there’s real pressure that comes with Flynn’s new job. Brink is as big a reason as any Knick player why they left San Antonio up 2-0 in the Finals and not tied 1-1.

But even more notably, Flynn comes to the Big Apple with strong knowledge of the Pelicans and their players. After the Knicks' attempts to trade for New Orleans centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic this offseason, it begs the question of if Flynn's arrival might help New York again pursue a deal before opening night with the need for big man depth still prevalent.

Knicks' new coach could potentially help them trade for Yves Missi or Karlo Matkovic

To this point the Pels have refused to part with either Missi or Matkovic, but the realpolitik of their roster and front office is that there are very few stable positions, meaning their position is likely to change.

For years, Zion Williamson was the franchise fulcrum. Now Derik Queen is four years younger, makes nearly $40 million less and hasn’t spent the better part of the decade letting the fans down on and off the court.

Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver fired Willie Green last season and passed on interim James Borrego to bring in Jamahl Mosley. Mosley wants to win ASAP and doesn’t carry any of the baggage his bosses do. Simply by virtue of not being them, he has more clout with the fans.

Matkovic is the Pelicans’ version of Miles McBride: a young player with talent who isn’t going to leapfrog the starter in front of him, and whose current employer isn’t going to give him the pay raise he's due. Most teams would be interested in a 6-foot-10 25-year-old who put up 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per 36 minutes shooting 60% from the field and 42% from deep. Why not New Orleans?

In the 380 minutes Matkovic paired with Queen, the Pelicans had a minus-4 rating. Missi is three years younger and the superior offensive rebounder and shot deterrent. They need loads more talent, they need it everywhere and the second apron is unforgiving. They’re not going to invest in a third-string center.

Missi makes more than Matkovic; unlike Matkovic, Missi’s contract has a team option for 2028 for $5.6 million—not bad for a backup big and less than he and Matkovic will combine to earn this year. If the Pelicans look a lock for another long losing season, teams will come calling about Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, maybe Bennedict Mathurin.

Even if the Knicks can't close a deal with the Pelicans, Missi or Matkovic could be the kind of small-print salary throw-in another team flips to the Knicks and has the potential to make an oversized contribution to the championship cause, as did Ariel Hukporti before him.

And to think it could all stem from some dude watching videos in Louisiana.

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