Knicks Second-Round Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channel

May is here, and the Knicks have spent the early days of the new month recovering from their first-round series win over the Hawks. Some New York fans were ready to sound the alarm amid a 2-1 deficit after three games; however, head coach Mike Brown made the necessary adjustments to get back on track and win three consecutive outings to end the series.

With one series down, the Knicks must win three more to end their championship drought. The second round of the NBA postseason will see New York taking on the 76ers. Even if some fans had a preferred outcome, the series is now set. The Knicks have homecourt advantage.

Knicks’ schedule vs. 76ers

Because the 7th-seeded Sixers advanced past the 2nd-seeded Celtics, the 3rd-seeded Knicks now have home court for this series. Depending on the outcome of the Magic-Pistons Game 7 on the other side of the bracket, the Knicks could end up as the highest seed in the East heading into the semis. That game and Cavs-Raptors going 7 also means the Knicks-76ers series will start first on Monday.

Here are the dates, times and TV channel, where applicable.

Game Date Location Time (ET) Channel 1 Monday, May 4 Madison Square Garden 8 p.m. NBC/Peacock 2 Wednesday, May 6 Madison Square Garden 7 p.m. ESPN 3 Friday, May 8 Xfinity Mobile Arena 7 p.m. Prime 4 Sunday, May 10 Xfinity Mobile Arena 3:30 p.m. ABC 5 (if necessary) Tuesday, May 12 Madison Square Garden TBD TBD 6 (if necessary) Thursday, May 14 Xfinity Mobile Arena TBD TBD 7 (if necessary) Sunday, May 17 Madison Square Garden TBD TBD

The Knicks' next series will open with three primetime games before an afternoon showdown on Mother's Day. The rest of the schedule beyond Game 4 is still up in the air, though, as it remains to be seen if the teams will require that many games to end things.

It's also interesting to see that none of the first four games will be on the same channel. That's a bit different from the Knicks' first-round schedule, as Games 1 and 3 were on Prime while Games 2 and 4 were on NBC. New York and Atlanta returned to NBC/Peacock for Game 5 before ESPN televised the series-clinching Game 6 victory.

Recent Knicks second-round history

The Knicks aren't strangers to the second round of the NBA postseason anymore. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There was a recent period in Knicks history where it seemed impossible to imagine a second-round appearance. From the 2000-01 to 2021-22 seasons, New York made the NBA playoffs five times; however, it only reached the second round once during that stretch (2012-13).

Fortunately, those dark days are long gone.

After all, the Knicks are in the middle of their fourth consecutive postseason appearance—their longest streak since the late-90s. Whether it's been Mike Brown or Tom Thibodeau behind the bench, New York has reached the second round in each case, including an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last spring.

That's a lot of experience, but it won't mean much if the Knicks can't get over the hump. NBA Finals expectations are sky high after their dominance over the Hawks in the final three games. Getting bumped from the second round again—even if it's a farther journey than in past years—would be a huge concern.

Hopefully, the Knicks can capitalize on their extended rest to ensure that their second-round schedule isn't the last fresh slate they'll see this postseason.