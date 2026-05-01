4 Takeaways From Knicks' Series Win Over Hawks, Including One Question We Don't Know the Answer to Yet

The Knicks are moving on to the second round of the 2025-26 NBA playoffs. Although it wasn't pretty at times, the Knicks handily disposed of the Hawks in six games in the opening round, filling New York fans with confidence and hope that an NBA Finals run is brewing in the Big Apple.

While much focus is on what the Knicks will do next, a pause in action is the perfect opportunity to reflect on the first-round series. Here are four takeaways after New York ended Atlanta's postseason on Thursday night.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns has never looked better

Coming into the playoffs, there were still concerns surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns and his role in the offense. The All-NBA big man has had an inconsistent season, marked by inefficient finishing at the rim and a lack of aggression at times, compounded by head coach Mike Brown's inability to find ways to feature him in different roles. Making the worries very real was the fact that just days before the postseason, Towns himself said that he was still trying to figure out Brown's system, something he had repeated on multiple occasions throughout the year.

Fortunately, Towns was undoubtedly the second-best player in the Knicks' first-round matchup against the Hawks.

Karl-Anthony Towns exceeded Knicks fans' expectations in Round 1. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Towns averaged 18.7 points per game, which may still not be enough to satisfy everyone, but his offense flowed incredibly naturally, and he picked his spots incredibly well. He also averaged 6.0 APG and recorded ten assists in both Games 4 and 6.

Towns also finished the round with more assists in this series alone than he did in all of the 2025 postseason. His plus-92 was the highest plus/minus ever by a Knick in any single postseason series. New York also shot an incredible 71% (36-51) on field goal attempts coming off of his passes, which is the highest of any qualifying player since assist opportunities began tracking in 2015.

In a time of desperation, the Knicks turn not to their franchise point guard and captain, Jalen Brunson, but to Towns to save their season. And he responded better than anybody could have hoped. In Game 4, Towns became the focal point of the offense, directing traffic at the top of the key, flinging accurate passes to cutters for easy points, while attacking smaller defenders, and getting to the rim at ease. And while his 16-point performance in game five doesn't stand out statistically, Brunson's 39-point breakout performance doesn't happen that night were it not for Towns' heroics a couple nights prior.



A three-game sample size isn't large. But seeing Towns transform seemingly overnight into the kind of offensive hub capable of posting a 20-point triple-double against a good defensive team while playing maybe the best defense he has ever had has to be encouraging for the Knicks and their fans. He's come such a long way, and if he can come even remotely close to keeping this up, New York has a good chance to make it far. That is also precisely why many believe that while Brunson raises the floor of this team, it is ultimately Towns that raises the ceiling.

2. OG Anunoby has made the leap to make this a true 'Big 3'

OG Anunoby played a crucial role in the Knicks' advancement to the second round. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If somebody had told me that Towns would be the second-best player in the first round, I wouldn't be surprised. What would surprise me is that it would be OG Anunoby, not Brunson, that would hold the mantle of being the top dog in the series.

Anunoby has always been a good player. And since becoming a Knick, he's made subtle, but meaningful improvements to his game. He's improved as a driver and a three-point shooter from above the break, all while maintaining his All-NBA level defense. Yet he's always been the best version of a three-and-D role player.

After the series we just witnessed, it may be time to start discussing how to elevate his status. And ultimately, the "Big 3" label is meaningless and overused. Whatever you want to call him, it's clear that Anunoby has turned himself into a legitimate threat offensively and is a real problem for opposing teams and coaches to deal with.

It was the 'OG Anunoby Show' in Atlanta tonight!



😤 29 PTS

😤 7 REB

😤 4 STL

😤 4 3PM

😤 11-14 FGM



The @nyknicks advance to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs presented by @Google! pic.twitter.com/iNiVEMnYUe — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2026

Anunoby is now a force to be reckoned with, and it was only fitting that it was he, not Towns or Brunson, that started the barrage that led to the historic blowout in game six. Like Towns, if he can keep up his current form, it's hard to argue against New York being the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Anunoby still isn't someone you can hand the ball to play after play and expect him to create something out of nothing. Nor will he ever be. But gone are the days of him sitting in the corner and just shooting corner threes and hitting the occasional cut. Besides retaining his reputation as one of the league's best corner three-point shooters, he's become adept at attacking closeouts with force, hitting midrange shots off the dribble, and posting up smaller players-all with good to great efficiency.

3. Centers guarding Josh Hart is still a potential issue

Josh Hart was a huge headache for the Hawks in Round 1. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For the overwhelming majority of the last two seasons, there has been one game plan that has consistently stifled the Knicks offense: put a center on Josh Hart. There isn't a coach in the league who doesn't know that it works, and that it's the ultimate goal. Fortunately for the Knicks, not every team has the personnel to execute it. I'd argue most teams don't.

We saw the Hawks go to it for spurts, especially in the first three games. Like it so often has, the Knicks' offense stalled and reverted to its heliocentric, stagnant offense. Thankfully, Brown had some countermeasures to the Hawks' plans. But I'd argue that some of the Knicks' success against said defense was due to how the Hawks executed this plan.

For some reason, while the Hawks got the first step right by putting a center on Hart, they didn't follow through with step two: roaming off of Hart.

The Hawks' defenders weren't blanketing Hart, but they weren't completely leaving him alone either, which is often the goal. Doing so allows said big man to act as a free safety and thwart the driving lanes for Brunson, Towns, and Anunoby.

The Hawks didn't seem to get the memo and respected Hart's shot more than they should've. While the Knicks capitalized on this in the last three games with some creativity and shot-making, it remains a thing to keep an eye on against future opponents who may not make the same mistake.

4. New York's defense is real

When this year's Knicks came together, the consensus was that while they would be an offensive juggernaut, their defense needed to be just as good to challenge for a title. But ever since an embarrassing home loss to the Dallas Mavericks in January, this team has exceeded those hopes and has statistically been one of the best defenses in the league.

The Knicks' defensive performance is exactly what they needed to get past the Hawks. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks simplified their pick-and-roll coverage to ice screens, forcing the ball handler towards the sidelines rather than the middle of the court. That, along with an increase in effort, detail, communication, and overall buy-in from the team from Brunson, down to guys like Jordan Clarkson, and Mohamed Diawara, turned this team into one that is led not by their offense, but by their defense.

In this series, it was no different.

The Knicks struggled to contain CJ McCollum in the first three games of the series and gave up two big games to Jonathan Kuminga, but outside of that, this team's defense was nothing short of incredible. Hart led the way, slowing down Jalen Johnson and exposing many of his weaknesses, then took the initiative to slow down McCollum when needed. Mikal Bridges, despite having a few subpar games, made life very difficult for the Sixth Man of the Year, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

When Johnson and Alexander-Walker were defended by Bridges, they shot a combined 10-of-25 (40.0%). Anunoby was his usual self, creating havoc, shutting down driving lanes, contesting shots, and being one of the NBA's best defenders. Jose Alvarado, Deuce McBride, and Mitchell Robinson have all had great defensive moments off the bench as well.

The Knicks have some tough potential opponents coming up, but this new and improved defense, which already defeated the Celtics last year, could prove to be what carries them to the NBA Finals.