Knicks' Silence on Tyler Nickel Contract Could Mean a Few Things

All eyes were on Tyler Nickel and the Knicks on Wednesday, as it marked the deadline for NBA teams to tender their rookies a contract offer in order to retain their draft rights.

Though it's believed Nickel could head back to college after the NCAA granted him and others from the 2022 high school class an extra year of eligibility, New York still needs to check off this contract box. That way, the sharpshooter could still possibly join the team, whether it's this season or next summer, if he returns to college.

However, not a single rumor about Nickel or the Knicks' potential offer to him emerged as the day ended. Meanwhile, it was revealed Wednesday evening that the Celtics and rookie Dillon Mitchell—who was in the same boat as Nickel, as an unsigned rookie who could head back to school—agreed on a two-way deal to keep him in the NBA.

The Celtics have signed Dillon Mitchell to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/qULAZruv1D — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 5, 2026

All of this makes it hard not to speculate about what could be happening between Nickel and New York, since there are a few possibilities that could potentially explain the current silence.

Trying to dissect where things stand with Knicks and Tyler Nickel's contract/draft rights

One obvious answer here is the Knicks did, in fact, make an offer to Nickel.

Given this is how they hold onto his draft rights, there'd be little reason to let their most impressive player from Summer League—who has the alluring NBA trait of being a knockdown shooter and possible three-and-D weapon—become an unrestricted free agent and freely join another franchise. That'd just be poor asset management.

But, with Nickel being college return-eligible, that adds a layer here to any talks. So while an offer probably was made, there could be little news about an agreement since both sides can't hammer out the details.

Given New York's financial predicament and need to maintain flexibility, a standard contract may be off the table for Nickel, despite his promise. The Knicks would then be looking to keep Nickel on a two-way, but he might not be too keen on that since he can make more in college thanks to NIL.

Nickel has shown he's worthy of being developed in the NBA, so there could be pushback about not having a roster spot, as a two-way is a step down from a standard contract.

Tyler nickel with a heck of an NBA Summer League debut.



Made six shots from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/0VnxbH23vU — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) July 11, 2026

However, it's also reasonable to assume a contract offer would've been leaked or reported by some insider, as everything is in the NBA. So that begs the question of whether an offer has actually been sent to Nickel's representation.

It would be a head-scratching move to give up Nickel's draft rights by not making him an offer. He doesn't even need to accept the deal; the action alone is enough for New York to secure the rights to sign him (whether soon or next offseason, if he goes back to college).

Yet, there could be some deeper NBA business tactics here at play.

It's possible the Knicks opt to "do right" by Nickel, allowing him to sign with another team since they don't have the room to accommodate him on the main roster. While that'd be letting a young piece walk away for nothing, it'd also make New York look good in the eyes of agents and players around the league to throw Nickel a bone.

Perception and getting in the good graces of agents matter in the NBA, so the Knicks could help themselves by allowing Nickel to pursue a bigger opportunity elsewhere. While it'd sting to lose him, it may help their efforts to bring in someone else who gains even more respect for how the Knicks operate, which is valuable when the team doesn't have much in terms of salary to offer at the moment.

One other explanation for not offering a contract is that Leon Rose and Nickel have agreed to still pursue a signing for this season, but New York needs time to work out a trade to free up a roster spot for the rookie. This means Nickel would technically become an unrestricted free agent, yet only in name, as the Knicks keep trying to find a way to get him on the main roster.

That would be a risk, since another team could give Nickel a better offer. There's also no guarantee a trade is worth the gamble, so this wouldn't be a safe approach for New York, as it could see Nickel be lured elsewhere in the meantime. But with constraints at play and a rookie in Nickel who seems like he can help a title defense, Rose could take this unconventional path.

Simply put, there are several potential scenarios at play here with Nickel. While we don't have any inkling of the true reason for the silence, the fact that there isn't news yet bears considering what the Knicks might have up their sleeve.