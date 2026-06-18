Knicks' Unexpected Playoff Headache Might Being Staying Put

Anyone who paid close attention to the Knicks' playoff run knows they had their fair share of challenges despite winning most series in fives games or fewer. Of course, the one that took longer than that was the Hawks, who pushed New York to six games and even had a 2-1 lead at one point in the first round.

Given that unexpected performance and an ascending core, Atlanta is a team to watch as the Knicks look to defend their title next season. And it turns out the Hawks may end up keeping CJ McCollum, which is particularly notable for New York.

Knicks might not get rid of CJ McCollum on the heels of his strong playoffs against them

On Wednesday, NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Michael Scotto both separately reported about McCollum (who's an unrestricted free agent) returning to ATL. Fischer said Atlanta "remains hopeful" about re-signing him, while Scotto echoed that same sentiment.

Now, the veteran's guard movement this offseason—even if it's right back to the Hawks—isn't as monumental from the Knicks' perspective compared to, say, Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to the rival Celtics. But McCollum staying in Atlanta does reinforce one of New York's real threats, which still has ways to improve this summer as well.

It was McCollum who laid bare some of the Knicks' potentially catastrophic issues that could've doomed their championship run. He was given a plus-matchup with Jalen Brunson early on, which he feasted upon with a staggering 81 points in the first three games of that series.

This was the impetus for Mike Brown to get creative on both sides of the ball. He ended up moving Brunson over to Dyson Daniels and leaning into Karl-Anthony Towns as 1B for more offensive firepower. Both moves not only paid off, but the on-the-fly adjustment laid the groundwork for an eventual New York title.

Though this allowed the Knicks to put the Hawks away in dominant fashion soon after, McCollum remaining in Atlanta is a worry on some level looking ahead. The duo of Jalen Johnson (first-time All-NBA selection this season) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2025-26 Most Improved Player) is only going to get better after their breakouts this year.

The Hawks also have real assets to become even more of a concern for New York with the No. 8 and No. 23 picks. In a loaded class, not only is Atlanta able to land a top-end prospect, but it can also snag an NBA-ready player past the lottery as well. That's not even to mention the possibility of using those picks in a trade for a veteran reinforcement, too.

Winning the title is going to put a massive target on the Knicks' back, especially since they're a lock to run back the same core. This means other franchises need to make moves to improve their chances of taking New York down, and not many have a better idea of how to accomplish that goal than Atlanta.

Therefore, it's no surprise that McCollum may be retained, given his success versus the Knicks. But it also makes every Hawks move relevant as they set their sights on getting revenge with a roster that has huge potential in the East.