Knicks Without OG: McBride vs. Shamet Isn't Even a Real Debate

OG Anunoby's day-to-day injury status now looms like a cloud over the Knicks, but they simply can't sit back and curse the basketball gods. Mike Brown is likely already devising a scheme on how his team will get by without the forward, who was on fire on both ends to begin this playoff run.

Recent history indicates Miles McBride and Landry Shamet are the two candidates who would be under the most consideration should Anunoby need to sit. Their past numbers, along with their postseason resume to this point, paint a clear picture of who's the best replacement.

Miles McBride made most of his time when Anunoby sat this season

During the regular season, Anunoby's most significant stretch of missed time was nine games from mid-November to early December. McBride was clearly the first choice. He saw his minutes balloon to 33.5 a night while making seven starts.

He thrived in the larger opportunity as well, bumping up his scoring (15.1 PPG) and shooting 47.1% from the field from his season-long averages (12.0 PPG, 42.3%). He was also a sniper from downtown, knocking threes down at a 49.2% clip while notching 29 makes overall, which played a clear role in New York going 6-3 during this Anunoby-less stretch.

Shamet, meanwhile, got injured soon after Anunoby did as November wound down. He did get the chance to start on Nov. 17 in the first game without the forward, yet he registered a disappointing 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-7 from deep. He then played only 23 minutes the following contest, despite getting the start, and it was just a two-point win over the Mavericks on Nov. 19.

This sample encapsulates his lesser impact overall when Anunoby has sat during this season. He managed double digits just one other time in the six appearances he played the full game. This includes five points on Feb. 6 and three on Feb. 8 despite getting 49 minutes combined in those contests.

Shamet saw an opportunity to start against these 76ers without Anunoby in mid-February, and he had an efficient scoring night (4-of-6, nine points, five assists) while posting a stout 95 defensive rating. But that game was also without Joel Embiid and Paul George active, so the numbers alone don't tell the full story.

It remains to be seen if Embiid does play in Game 3 and Anunoby sits, but the Knicks have a pretty easy decision here. While Shamet offers better size at 6-foot-5, which New York loses without Anunoby, McBride played better in the past and is currently playing better in the present.

Shamet's ugly playoffs makes McBride decision clear for Knicks

During this entire playoff run, Shamet has just 14 total points. That has coincided with him being cast out of the rotation and seeing the floor mainly in garbage time. It was a bold move by Mike Brown early in this postseason, but it laid bare the clear lack of trust in the wing, who's also shot very poorly (27.8% from the field, 28.6% from deep) on the big stage.

That's left the "three" part of Shamet's expected three-and-D role unfulfilled. His defense hasn't been spectacular, either, with a 111 rating in the playoffs so far.

McBride isn't lighting the basket on fire with only 5.9 PPG in this postseason, but he's also been an absolute menace on the defensive end for the Knicks. New York currently has an imposing 95.8 defensive rating in the playoffs when McBride's on the floor, but that number plummets to 108.0 when he's off.

I know Maxey makes a gorgeous turnaround here (and gives the “too small” motion on his way back) but just want to say I love how Deuce has guarded Maxey in this series when given the opportunity.



One of few dudes who can cut off his drives by beating him to the spot. Great D. pic.twitter.com/qViZId2zfI — Rit Holtzman (@BenRitholtzNBA) May 7, 2026

His skill on that side of the ball is incredibly clear in this series, as he's hounded Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and made shots difficult for him. McBride has the speed to stick with the shifty guard, providing something this starting lineup doesn't currently possess, with the longer-limbed Mikal Bridges drawing this assignment primarily.

Maxey has also noted that New York's trapping is affecting him, which is another notch on McBride's belt. It's also clear Philly's No. 1 option with Embiid out can't get the easy buckets in transition that he thrives on when McBride is around, which puts a dent in the impact he can make.

You mean cut off his drive like this? Effort to get in front in awesome. Forces baseline to help. Pushes him off block.



(This also where the tagging system on the corner crash helps limit transition.) https://t.co/sJXdNm6kkF pic.twitter.com/XK36RY8mQi — DJ Zullo (@DJAceNBA) May 7, 2026

Keeping Maxey contained will be the Knicks' best chance at surviving this series if Anunoby is forced to miss time. They're looking at a hit to their offense, given how much of a groove he was in, and without his elite defense, it is going to open things up a bit more for a Sixers attack that looks better without Embiid clogging things up.

That's why Brown needs to go with McBride, who could get hot on offense, and whose defense alone will be key to getting New York through this tough time.