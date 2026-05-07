Knicks' Ref Issues Even More Problematic After Game 2

Another game against the 76ers meant another contest for the Knicks with plenty of whistles. Just like the series opener, the referee crew was active Wednesday night. And just like Game 1, the 76ers got plenty of calls in their favor, leading to a whopping 28 free throw attempts.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown hinted at his displeasure in postgame comments, mentioning Philly was on track for 40 free throws at one point Wednesday night. He also noted some of the differences these trips to the charity stripe can make, especially in tighter contests like Game 2.

"Hopefully, it can get evened out a little bit more throughout the course of the series, but it’s tough to win a ballgame if you’re getting beat from the free-throw line like that versus a really good team," Brown said, via SNY Knicks Video.

"It's tough to win a ballgame if you're getting beat from the free throw line like that vs. a really good team. We've got to look at every aspect of it"



Mike Brown talks about the free throw discrepancy so far in this series: pic.twitter.com/dQbKajm8dx — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 7, 2026

That point is especially critical for the Knicks, who saw the Sixers pose a real challenge on Wednesday even without Joel Embiid. Making matters worse, OG Anunoby's status is up in the air after a late injury in Game 2, which could help Philly close the gap even more, especially at home in Games 3 and 4.

Throw in an obvious advantage when it comes to working the refs on top of everything, and this is no longer the easy layup of a series it once appeared to be.

Ref disadvantage makes 76ers a bigger headache for Knicks as series tightens up

Nick Nurse's team had no trouble getting to the line in Game 1, racking up an astounding 34 free throw attempts, which doubled up New York's 17. It just didn't matter with the 76ers' offense operating at less than 100% while a hobbled Embiid took up valuable possessions.

The free-throw disparity was at least closer on Wednesday (28-25 in favor of Philadelphia). But it was much more impactful, as the Sixers were no longer weighed down by Embiid in Game 2 and had a better offensive flow. The change allowed the road team to take the lead at times and even flirt with the upset in this rematch following a blowout opener.

Simply put, the 76ers seemed to get the more opportune whistles once again. They actually committed more personal fouls (23) than the Knicks (20), but still led in free throws. That shows their strategy of hunting for contact in scoring situations is paying off, resulting not only in easier chances to put up points but also more foul trouble for New York.

The 76ers' offensive flow seemed to improve with Joel Embiid's absence. Should the Knicks be worried? | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This annoying element played a role on Wednesday after also shaping the early part of Game 1. Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to 27 minutes, despite the contest going down to the wire, due to his four fouls. Meanwhile, backup big Ariel Hukporti was also sought out by the Sixers, resulting in four fouls for him in just seven minutes of action.

So Philadelphia now knows its whistle-hunting is viable and that refs aren't going to dissuade it, which allows them to keep it going. The 76ers can even try to push the envelope more since they've established their frequent trips to the line as the "normal" for this series.

The situation is just about the worst-case scenario for the Knicks on the foul front. They know the 76ers are going to look for these opportunities, which affects how aggressively they may play on defense. It is also a frustrating experience for players who feel the officials are against them, as Josh Hart showcased when things were close in the fourth quarter.

Leadership 👏



KAT pulled Josh Hart away from the ref. pic.twitter.com/3tHw8uJXpV — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2026

All of this helps Philadelphia start to inch closer to its first win of the series, which was already a threat in Game 2. And now Anunoby may or may not have a hamstring injury, which may or may not result in him missing the rest of this series, given the typical recovery time.

Knicks must navigate upcoming games carefully

The 76ers' ability to lean on free throws and foul calls makes closing them out more difficult, especially if Anunoby is out. The Knicks would lose a premium source of scoring (21.4 PPG in the postseason) when they've already struggled, at times, to get big buckets. The team would also be looking at starting Miles McBride or Landry Shamet; the former is averaging just 5.9 PPG in the playoffs, while Shamet has only 14 total playoff points so far.

So the offense is likely to take a hit with no real replacement for Anunoby, and the Sixers already made things uncomfortably close in Game 2 with the forward playing. That's where free throws could now turn a tight loss into a win.

How will the Knicks' offense perform without OG Anunoby, who was in the middle of a terrific playoff run before getting hurt in Game 2? | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And if the 76ers get momentum on their side, this series could suddenly last longer than hoped, especially should Embiid come back closer to 100% from his time off. That's another problem for New York, considering a rest advantage over its possible Eastern Conference Finals could come in handy, yet that requires putting Philly down in short order.

The Sixers seeing a ton of free throws in Game 1 didn't matter, given how poor they looked. But their turnaround on Wednesday indicates they still have the talent to make this a series, which makes a whistle advantage that much more significant as this series tightens up with injuries impacting both sides.

The Knicks can't force the refs to adjust their calls, so it's important that Brown keeps his players mentally in a good space to get over this challenge.