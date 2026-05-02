Landry Shamet Faces Major Question Heading Into Round 2

The Knicks are in tremendous shape before the next phase of their postseason begins. The only Eastern Conference team to end their opening-round series in six games, the Knicks get some much-needed rest after eliminating the Hawks from the playoffs, as those around the Big Apple are hopeful that an NBA Finals run is in the cards this spring.

Several New York players stood out with stellar performances in Round 1, including Karl-Anthony Towns's reliable playmaking and OG Anunoby's star-making efforts. On the flip side, others drew attention for all the wrong reasons.

The latter half of the equation includes Landry Shamet, who failed to provide adequate support as a role player. The disappointing performance left Knicks fans with more questions than answers, leaving Shamet's second-round outlook up in the air.

Can Landry Shamet earn back his minutes in Round 2?

An eight-year veteran, Shamet was a reliable presence off the Knicks' bench during the regular season.

The former Wichita State Shocker matched his career-high of 9.3 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the floor and 39.2% from deep in 51 games, all while playing 23.0 minutes per night. Head coach Mike Brown even trusted him to help close out games defensively, while his 12 starts further illustrate that belief.

The Knicks might not have as much faith in Landry Shamet as they once did after Round 1. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But just when the first round started, everything fell apart. Despite the Knicks winning Game 1, Shamet was a non-factor, finishing with only three points on 1-of-6 (16.7%) shooting. He was on the floor for 17:32 that game, only for his minutes to drop to 9:31 the next outing before playing fewer than four minutes in each of the next three.

Shamet played nearly 15 minutes in Game 6, but it wasn't because the Knicks started believing in him again. The blowout elimination game was out of reach at that point, so New York had nothing to lose by throwing him onto the floor. Even then, he struggled to show signs of life, scoring five points on 2-of-5 (40.0%) shooting with a minus-4 plus/minus rating.

The Knicks don't know who their second-round opponent is at the time of writing; however, can they afford to trust Shamet, regardless of who the upcoming foe will be?

Landry Shamet needs to make the most of whatever is next

After a forgettable first round, it's time for Shamet to dust himself off and refocus. He might not be guaranteed as many minutes as he was in the regular season, but that doesn't mean he can't get back into Brown's good graces. If the 56-year-old head coach trusted him once, why can't he do so again?

That's why Shamet must capitalize on any minutes sent his way, whether it's a handful in garbage time or crucial opportunities in the middle of the game. His shot isn't falling consistently, but Knicks fans know he's capable of playing stout defense when motivated, as New York would often use Shamet in place of Mikal Bridges when the latter wasn't trusted to close out games.

Can Landry Shamet capitalize on potential second-round opportunities? Or will he continue to disappoint Knicks fans? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As for which matchup would benefit Shamet more, the 76ers would be the better second-round matchup. After all, he's only averaging .2.8 PPG on .381/.438/.400 splits in nine games against Boston—including playoffs and regular season—since joining New York. Conversely, he's averaging 10.3 PPG with a 51.7 FG% and 43.5 3P% in four games against Philadelphia during that stretch.

Not only could the Knicks use that secondary offense, but his defense could also help slow down a speedy 76ers backcourt led by Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe.

Throw in the fact that he'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Shamet has every reason to step up his game when the second round begins. A strong effort against the 76ers or Celtics would restore a lot of goodwill among Knicks fans, potentially opening the door for the 29-year-old veteran to extend his stay in New York.