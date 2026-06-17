Latest Knicks Championship Parade Updates on Eve of the Event
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The wait is almost over for the Knicks' championship parade celebration. As fans make their plans to watch or even attend the event, here's all the latest info in one place on the eve of this momentous occasion:
City issues advice, warnings, item ban list ahead of Knicks' parade
Wednesday brought incredibly pertinent info on the parade from those serving the city. Of particular note, a list of items that are banned from being brought to the event was posted to nyc.gov, as well as 23 entry points parade-goers can use on Thursday.
In addition, Mayor Zohran Mamdani noted that gates will open at 6 a.m. ET for security screening ahead of the 10 a.m. ET start time. He advised fans hoping to attend to arrive early given the crowd estimates.
Speaking of which, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch stated on Wednesday that there are "millions" expected to attend the parade. But she warned that there are capacity limits for each viewing area, meaning some fans will be "redirected" or even "turned away" on Thursday.
In terms of safety, Tisch mentioned the parade will see the "largest deployment for a planned event in NYPD history," with more than 10,000 officers in attendance. She also stressed there will be no shortage of speciality units on hand to keep disruptions to a minimum, from K-9 handlers to helicopters.
MSG announces TV coverage of Knicks' Finals parade
For those that can't attend on Thursday, you'll still be able to watch the event unfold on local channels like ABC7 and NBC 4. In addition, MSG Network revealed on Wednesday that it will broadcast the event as well.
That's not all, however, MSG and The Gotham Sports App are carrying "exclusive" coverage of the parade with special camera perspectives and interviews. MSG Network is also going to broadcast "before, during and after" the parade and City Hall ceremony, ensuring fans at home don't miss a single second of the festivities.
Alicia Keys revealed as surprise Knicks parade guest
On Wednesday, it was reported Alicia Keys would close the Knicks' celebration with her famous track, "New York State of Mind". She confirmed this news in a FaceTime call with OG Anunoby, which was recorded and posted to the team's social media accounts.
Mitchell Robinson gets his truck wish for the parade
Last but certainly not least, Mitchell Robinson is going to be part of the Knicks' parade in only a way he could: driving a custom-made truck. He had teased this in the aftermath of the team's Finals win, and it's now officially happening.
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Isaiah De Los Santos has been in sports media for 10 years, most recently joining OnSI to cover the New York Knicks, New York Jets and New York Yankees. Previous stops for Isaiah include FanSided, SB Nation and SLAM.