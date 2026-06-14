Everything We Know About Knicks Finals Parade (Route, Timing, More)

The New York Knicks were crowned the new kings of the NBA on Saturday night, as they took down the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 94-90, snapping the franchise’s 53-year-old championship drought.

It was an unreal postseason journey for the Knicks, which started in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, where they were down 2-1, saw them go on a ridiculous 13-game winning streak that took them all the way to the NBA Finals, and ultimately winning it.

Game 5 belonged to newly minted Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, as he scored almost half of New York’s points, dropping 45 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Every time the Knicks needed a bucket down the stretch, it was Brunson who led the way.

Now, the attention will turn to the long-awaited parade, which Knicks fans have been hoping for and dreaming about over the last five decades. Luckily for Knicks fans across the five boroughs, we already know when a parade will happen.

When will the Knicks have their parade after winning the 2026 NBA Finals?

Following last night’s win, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the Knicks’ parade will be on Thursday, June 18, in Manhattan. Mayor Mamdani said it will be a ticker-tape parade, which will include a ceremony at City Hall, where the team will be honored and awarded keys to the city.

He also said that City Hall and other municipal buildings will be glowing blue and orange on parade day to celebrate the team. As for the parade route and other logistics, Mamdani mentioned in a press release that those details will be announced on Sunday.

Inbox: The New York Knicks will be honored with a ticket taper parade Thursday, Mayor Mamdani announces. pic.twitter.com/YkoEM1qPX4 — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) June 14, 2026

Possible parade route ideas for the Knicks

If you’re wondering what the Knicks’ parade route could look like, we have a couple of recent ideas from the New York Liberty and Gotham FC, who won championships over the last two years and had parades.

In October 2024, the WNBA’s New York Liberty received a ticker-taped parade following their WNBA Finals win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty’s parade route started at Battery Park, then went north on Broadway towards City Hall, where they had a ceremony in celebration of their championship.

Then there’s Gotham FC, which won the NWSL championship in November 2025. Their parade route started in the morning in Lower Manhattan on Barclay Street, then they made their way on Broadway towards City Hall, where the celebration continued, and they were honored with keys to the city.