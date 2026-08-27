Micah Potter Is Inching Closer to Being a Real Knicks Possibility

With the Knicks staying on the patient route at center, their big man hopes could now hinge on who becomes available during preseason roster cuts. Micah Potter, whom the Trail Blazers recently picked up, has stood out as one frontcourt player to keep an eye on, with Portland seeming uncommitted to keeping him on the opening night roster so far.

The chances of Potter's Blazers tenure being short-lived might've just gone up, as Portland found out this week that standout wing Shaedon Sharpe will miss the next six months with a torn meniscus, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe sustained a torn meniscus in his knee and is expected to miss six months, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Gvhf84bNrc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2026

This puts extra pressure on the Blazers to maximize their roster, with a sizable absence now expected through the All-Star break. It could also add to the scenarios where Portland kicks Potter to the curb, which is certainly noteworthy for New York.

Micah Potter keeps looking like a cut candidate the Knicks could have a shot at

Potter has already been on thin ice since being claimed off waivers by the Blazers. Portland has made it a focus to bring in competition for the Wisconsin alum even after adding him, which initially made him a player for the Knicks to keep tabs on during preseason cuts.

Making matters worse for him is the fact that he's on a contract that doesn't fully guarantee until January 2027—so he can be cut with zero repercussions—and he has two entrenched bigs already ahead of him in Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III.

Yet, Sharpe's injury makes Potter's outlook even more dire. The Blazers' roster is already over capacity, and now they'll carry a player in Sharpe who won't see the floor until February. This forces them to be extra picky about who they keep for opening night with a bigger need on the wing, which Potter can't help with.

Since they already don't appear high on Potter, this news should put him closer to the chopping block. There's no point in the team carrying his $2.8 million salary when those resources could be spent on a guard or wing. Portland also has ex-Knick Jeremy Sochan competing with Potter for a final roster spot, and given Sochan can comfortably play on the wing as well as at center, he offers the Blazers more bang for their buck.

All of this turns Portland's bad news on Sharpe into something beneficial for New York. Though Potter's chances of sticking with the Blazers did not appear incredibly high over the last few weeks, he could've always impressed. But they now have an urgent need that takes priority over a third-string center experiment, meaning Potter's days may be numbered.

If Potter does become in need of a new team once again, the fit between him and the Knicks is obvious. Despite averaging a career high in PPG (9.7) and RPG (5.0) this past season across 19.3 mpg, he made it all the way to the Blazers (a 2026 playoff team) on waivers. This signals little interest from teams at the top of the waiver list, so New York could have little competition if he becomes available again.

Meanwhile, Mike Brown would get an established veteran big he could instantly plug in as his third center. Although Potter isn't much of a defensive presence, Brown's ability to shape Karl-Anthony Towns into a force on that end inspires hope. Plus, Potter's mix of shooting, playmaking and rebounding checks off some exciting boxes for the Knicks.

Potter is still pulling back the layers of his potential, positioning him as a remarkably strong target for the Knicks, who could get a player with short- and long-term prospects with the team. The latter is especially needed with Andre Drummond likely a one-year rental and Ariel Hukporti's departure creating a void in terms of developmental bigs.

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