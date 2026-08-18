Potential Knicks Center Reunion Candidate Is Off the Table Now

One of the questions that New York Knicks fans are still waiting for an answer to is who will be the reigning NBA champs' third center?

Heading into the offseason, fans were likely hoping the team would draft a young center or re-sign Ariel Hukporti, but neither happened. Instead, the Knicks are left with Andre Drummond, whom they signed as a free agent, as Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup.

At this stage of the offseason, the free-agent center choices are slim to none. Big men such as Charles Bassey or even Moses Brown, who have NBA and NBA G League experience, would be solid behind Drummond. However, the Knicks will have to cross Brown off their target list, as he’ll be taking his talents overseas.

Last week, ChnHoops on Instagram reported that Brown will be playing for Guangzhou in the CBA. Before reportedly signing a deal to play in China, the 26-year-old big man was playing for Criollos de Caguas in Puerto Rico, where he averaged 17.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 24.1 minutes per game.

Knicks will have to take third center search elsewhere with Brown off the board

The 7-foot-2 Brown, who possesses a 7-foot-4 wingspan, would’ve been the perfect third option for the Knicks. He can rebound at a pretty high rate, is a Queens native, as he played his high school ball at Archbishop Molloy, and is already familiar with the Knicks’ front office.

Brown spent the 2024-25 season with the Knicks’ G League affiliate in Westchester, NY. He also played for the organization in the 2022-23 season. That said, the former UCLA center’s recent stint was solid, averaging 18.3 points and 16.8 rebounds per game in 26 games.

No matter what level or league you’re playing at, anyone grabbing that many rebounds will have a role somewhere. Brown will now try to build up his stock and continue his career in China.

Last season, he played for the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold), where he dropped 21.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game.

As for the Knicks, they might not fill this spot on their roster until we hit training camp. New York still hasn’t made any two-way signings yet, which could be used on a big man.

Nonetheless, the reigning NBA champs could still go after Nick Richards, whom the team has been linked to over the last several weeks, but the fact that he hasn’t been signed by any other team isn’t great.

Outside of Richards, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, and Liam Robbins could be options for them to explore. Robbins had some positive moments in the NBA Summer League with the Knicks last month.

If not those options, the Knicks could also wait to see how things play out with the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, as both have an abundance of big men in their frontcourts and will likely have to move a center before Opening Night.

As we get closer to the start of training camp and the preseason, it will be interesting to see what Leon Rose and Co. ultimately decide to do at the third center spot.

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