Miles McBride's Desire to Stay Shouldn't Change Knicks' Potential Trade Plans

The New York Knicks used Miles McBride sparingly in their 122-120 win over the Toronto Raptors. Still, his impact in the 13 minutes he played was felt. The sharp-shooting ability McBride has been known for throughout his career in New York was on display for that final preseason game. McBride went 3-for-6 from three, with nine total points, a rebound, and two assists.

It was a clear sign McBride was ready for the season, even if head coach Mike Brown didn't lean on him as heavily off the bench as he did Landry Shamet, who saw 24 minutes on the court. Of course, McBride's ability to produce isn't in doubt. It's a matter of working out an extension for their prolific sixth man.

Sadly, a trade just feels more likely than him staying in New York—no matter how badly he wants to stick around.

It seems like it's only a matter of time before the Knicks trade Miles McBride. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with extension talks paused, the question of whether McBride will play long-term for the Knicks will hang over him as long as he plays in the Garden. His camp does seem pretty adamant about staying in New York, though.

McBride's agent, Mark Bartelstein, recently talked about his client during an interview with SiriusXM and said he wants to remain in New York. The two sides were talking before the eventual shutdown of all extension chatter between the team and players.

"We've spoken to the Knicks throughout the summer," Bartelstein said on Saturday, according to the New York Post's Jared Schwartz. "Miles, like any player in his position, would love to get an extension. I think he's earned it. He's been a huge part of where that organization has gone over the last three or four years. He's been their sixth man."

Right now, as things stand, McBride could have the season of his life, and he's probably fourth on the pecking order of guys who are due extensions. It's harsh, but unfortunately true.

Moving on from Miles McBride is in Knicks' best interest

First things first, every decision the Knicks make from here on out should be centered on paying Jalen Brunson for his next extension. The captain isn't taking any more pay cuts.

Then the Knicks also have to worry about potentially paying Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. McBride is right behind them, and if figuring out a way to pay Brunson and KAT means somebody like McBride may be playing elsewhere next year or as early as this one, it's a bitter but necessary pill to swallow.

The second apron has complicated things, but this isn't new to those following the Knicks. The Knicks aren't that far removed from watching fan favorite Mitchell Robinson head to the Boston Celtics. That was less a player issue and more the front office wanting to stay under the second apron.

It's unfortunate to say this about such a beloved member of the Knicks, but Leon Rose and Co. need to focus on Brunson first and foremost, then KAT. The most likely scenario for McBride is that the Knicks deal him or let him play out the season, the way they did with Robinson last year.

With McBride, it will be a matter of figuring out what's more valuable to the Knicks: McBride finishing out the season in New York, in hopes of going back-to-back, or a potential trade package that could include picks

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