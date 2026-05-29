Mitchell Robinson’s Injury Already Moving in Positive Knicks Direction

For a few hours Thursday night, it felt like the basketball gods had chosen to bring Knicks fans back down to earth, The news surrounding Mitchell Robinson’s broken pinky felt like a harsh reminder that they are most comfortable when they are overrun with feelings of disappointment, frustration and misfortune.

Thankfully, fans were blessed with some potential optimism heading into the weekend as reports surfaced Friday morning that the backup center had undergone a minor operation surgery earlier in the week, and that he fully plans to play in Game 1 of the Finals next Wednesday. Robinson has apparently regained full range of motion and will begin hand therapy immediately.

Mitchell Robinson had a "small operation" on his right pinky finger and has full range of motion. He will begin hand therapy today. Plan is to play Game 1. pic.twitter.com/VkV34WLlPS — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) May 29, 2026

There still isn’t a concrete timetable, and there will still be questions surrounding how many minutes he’ll be able to play, or just how effective he can be. But even a limited Robinson should provide much more defensive resistance and offensive impact than a healthy Ariel Hukporti.

Assuming it is just a pain tolerance issue, Robinson, who is the longest tenured Knick, will surely do everything he can to not only play, but be at his best.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks might have avoided a major injury, and may be able to continue their relatively healthy postseason run

As I mentioned in the initial injury report Thursday night, Robinson’s potential impact will be crucial regardless of who wins Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday. His defensive presence, and physicality will be pivotal if the defending champion Thunder come out of the West.

And he remains one of the biggest reasons why Knicks fans would rather play the Spurs. In his limited opportunities defending San Antonio superstar Victor Wembamyama, he’s proven to be one of the few players in the world capable of making things difficult for him.

The other good news is that Robinson’s game isn’t predicated on shooting or handling the ball. Even after surgery, the pain, swelling, and potential numbness could impact his ability to catch rebounds or be physical on the boards and setting screens. But his mere presence is enough to give a championship-hungry Knicks team a significant boost.

New York's highly regarded medical team will be cautious, as they have been with Robinson all season long; but it’s also the Finals, and there is nothing else to save him for.

And as Ian Begley noted, Robinson will fight to play. The player’s opinions and desires do get taken into account in situations such as this one. A lot can still happen between now and Wednesday, but this should give Knicks fans some much-needed hope.