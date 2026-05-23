Mitchell Robinson's Future Is Clearly on the Knicks' Mind After Latest Scouting News

Most Knicks fans are focused on the Eastern Conference Finals, and rightfully so. The Knicks are dangerously close to advancing to the NBA Finals to compete for their first championship since 1973, as few people expected them to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Cavaliers. Now, it's all about closing things out.

As the ECF buzz continues, some Knicks fans are already looking ahead to the offseason, anchored by the 2026 NBA Draft and free agency. Several contracts are set to expire this summer, and there's no guarantee that everyone will be back, including veteran center Mitchell Robinson, meaning the front office could use the draft to find potential replacements.

In fact, that looks like what's already happening.

SNY TV's Ian Begley is reporting that the Knicks brought in Michigan big man Morez Johnson Jr. for a workout on Friday. The 6'9", 250-pound rebound collector is often projected as a first-round selection in most mock drafts, making him a potential candidate to go to New York at No. 24 next month.

Will Morez Johnson be wearing a Knicks jersey next season? | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After playing a backup role as a freshman with Illinois, Johnson transferred to Michigan for the 2025-26 season. That decision was a great one, as the Riverdale, IL native averaged a career-high 13.1 points on .623/.343/.782 splits, while also putting up 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. Not only did he play a key role in the Wolverines' eventual National Championship win, but he also earned second-team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive team honors.

Johnson's combination of floor-stretching skills, large wingspan and mobility makes him a versatile threat at both ends of the floor. He'd become a Knicks fan favorite in no time. All that's left is to see whether he's still available near the end of Round 1, as the interest is clearly there.

Does Knicks' interest in Morez Johnson Jr. telegraph Mitchell Robinson's exit?

The Knicks haven't been looking at a ton of frontcourt prospects this spring, which makes their interest in Johnson notable. Of course, the idea of New York spending a first-rounder on a big man is bound to leave fans to wonder what that means for Robinson, who's heading towards unrestricted free agency.

Robinson, 28, has been with the Knicks since they drafted him 36th overall in 2018. It took a few years for him to carve out a niche for himself, but he's settled in nicely as the No. 2 center behind Karl-Anthony Towns, averaging 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds with a 72.3% field-goal rate in 60 regular-season games (16 starts) in 2025-26. He's followed that up by averaging 5.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG and an NBA-leading 74.2 FG% in 11 outings off the bench this postseason.

Mitchell Robinson has thrived in his role this postseason. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Knicks fans would love to see Robinson re-signed, money talks in this sport. ESPN's Bobby Marks is projecting that the veteran center could sign for a three-year, $39 million contract ($13 million average annual value), but there's always going to be a team that's willing to overpay, especially if they're desperate enough to add an experienced seven-footer to the roster.

Johnson wouldn't replace Robinson one-for-one immediately, but he'd help stabilize the Knicks frontcourt's future. He turned 20 years old in January, making him eight years younger than Robinson, with plenty of room left to grow. With the right coaching and development, Johnson could become a key contributor in a few years, if not sooner.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but the Knicks have to realize that Robinson leaving—despite how much he loves New York—is a legitimate possibility. They don't have a ton of money to spend this offseason, which is why potentially landing an exciting prospect like Johnson would be huge.

All that's left to see is whether the Knicks' interest in the Michigan standout keeps growing, or if they'll pivot to another backup center plan should Robinson become too expensive to retain.