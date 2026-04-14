Knicks Pre-Draft Workout Tracker 2026: All the Prospects NY Has Met With
In this story:
With three picks in their current arsenal, the Knicks are already ahead of the game for the 2026 NBA Draft. Hitting at least one selection, and ideally multiple, would be a game-changer for a franchise that's boxed in with so many highly paid starters, making outside acquisitions difficult.
Of course, New York could use its picks to bring in a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it also needs to be prepared in case a blockbuster doesn't come together. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that Leon Rose is already scheduling workouts with prospects who could be in play for either the team's first-round or second-round choices.
There's sure to be a number of names brought in, and given these visits often lead to an eventual partnership, it's good to keep track of who is on the Knicks' radar.
List of 2026 NBA Draft prospects the Knicks have (or will) worked out so far
Name
Position
Height/weight
School
Workout date
Kowacie Reeves Jr.
SG./SF
6'7", 205lbs.
George Tech
April 13
Toby Harris
SF/PF
6'8", 225lbs.
Iona
April 13
William Kyle III
PF/C
6'9", 230lbs.
Syracuse
April 13
Jayden Epps
PG
6'2", 190lbs.
Mississippi State
April 13
Wyatt Fricks
PF
6'10", 216lbs.
Marshall
April 13
New York's first pre-draft workout group took place on April 12, as SNY's Ian Begley reported Kowacie Reeves Jr., Toby Harris, William Kyle III, Jayden Epps, and Wyatt Fricks auditioned for the Knicks. This could hint that the team is eyeing frontcourt help this summer, given that the majority of the players are in forward territory.
Notably, none of the players so far crack ESPN's most recent top-100 prospect rankings, though Kyle did make The Athletic's top-100 in January. However, the upcoming combine in mid-May, along with the results of the early-entrant withdrawal deadlines before the draft, will provide a much better idea of the best available prospects.
What picks do the Knicks have in the 2026 draft?
The Knicks currently have three selections in the 2026 NBA Draft: a first-rounder (their own pick, which will be No. 24 or 25), as well as two second-rounders (pick 31 via the Wizards, and either pick 55 or 54, which is also their own).
Notably, New York finished the regular season tied with the Lakers in the overall league standings at 53-29, so the position of their own first- and second-round picks will be determined by a coin toss against LA. The winner of the toss will get pick Nos. 24 and 55, while the loser receives Nos. 25 and 54.
The Jazz's Danny Ainge recently said the NBA is expected to conduct all of its tiebreaker coin tosses on April 20, "give or take a day."
Knicks 2027 NBA Draft picks
At the moment, the Knicks have just their own second-round pick for the 2027 NBA Draft. Their first-rounder is owed to the Brooklyn Nets (without any protections) as part of the Mikal Bridges trade.
Knicks draft needs in 2026
1. Center help
If the Knicks are to make a huge personnel change this offseason, it'd likely involve Karl-Anthony Towns, given the trade value he could bring back. In addition, Mitchell Robinson is an unrestricted free agent, so Towns' main backup, even if he stays, could be headed out the door. Replacing a player who's been relied upon over the past eight seasons will not be easy, and without a clear heir apparent, that makes big man a true need for NY in the 2026 draft.
2. SG depth
Robinson isn't the only possible FA loss for New York, as Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson are on expiring deals as well. The Knicks could keep playing the veteran-on-a-one-year-deal game, but they then risk losing these hired guns when the season is over. Finding a rookie who could fill the void and grow for multiple seasons would raise their ceiling in terms of depth.
3. Forward projects
Mohamed Diawara is another Knick to watch this summer, as he'll be a restricted free agent who may just get a pay raise too rich for the team to match. Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan will have options as he becomes a UFA. Those are two developmental forward pieces New York could also see walk, but that'd be cushioned if there's a rookie to take either's place in the SF/PF rotation.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Isaiah De Los Santos has been in sports media for 10 years, most recently joining OnSI to cover the New York Knicks, New York Jets and New York Yankees. Previous stops for Isaiah include FanSided, SB Nation and SLAM.