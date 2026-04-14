Knicks Pre-Draft Workout Tracker 2026: All the Prospects NY Has Met With

With three picks in their current arsenal, the Knicks are already ahead of the game for the 2026 NBA Draft. Hitting at least one selection, and ideally multiple, would be a game-changer for a franchise that's boxed in with so many highly paid starters, making outside acquisitions difficult.

Of course, New York could use its picks to bring in a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it also needs to be prepared in case a blockbuster doesn't come together. That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that Leon Rose is already scheduling workouts with prospects who could be in play for either the team's first-round or second-round choices.

There's sure to be a number of names brought in, and given these visits often lead to an eventual partnership, it's good to keep track of who is on the Knicks' radar.

List of 2026 NBA Draft prospects the Knicks have (or will) worked out so far

Name Position Height/weight School Workout date Kowacie Reeves Jr. SG./SF 6'7", 205lbs. George Tech April 13 Toby Harris SF/PF 6'8", 225lbs. Iona April 13 William Kyle III PF/C 6'9", 230lbs. Syracuse April 13 Jayden Epps PG 6'2", 190lbs. Mississippi State April 13 Wyatt Fricks PF 6'10", 216lbs. Marshall April 13

New York's first pre-draft workout group took place on April 12, as SNY's Ian Begley reported Kowacie Reeves Jr., Toby Harris, William Kyle III, Jayden Epps, and Wyatt Fricks auditioned for the Knicks. This could hint that the team is eyeing frontcourt help this summer, given that the majority of the players are in forward territory.

Notably, none of the players so far crack ESPN's most recent top-100 prospect rankings, though Kyle did make The Athletic's top-100 in January. However, the upcoming combine in mid-May, along with the results of the early-entrant withdrawal deadlines before the draft, will provide a much better idea of the best available prospects.

What picks do the Knicks have in the 2026 draft?

The Knicks currently have three selections in the 2026 NBA Draft: a first-rounder (their own pick, which will be No. 24 or 25), as well as two second-rounders (pick 31 via the Wizards, and either pick 55 or 54, which is also their own).

Notably, New York finished the regular season tied with the Lakers in the overall league standings at 53-29, so the position of their own first- and second-round picks will be determined by a coin toss against LA. The winner of the toss will get pick Nos. 24 and 55, while the loser receives Nos. 25 and 54.

The Jazz's Danny Ainge recently said the NBA is expected to conduct all of its tiebreaker coin tosses on April 20, "give or take a day."

Knicks 2027 NBA Draft picks

At the moment, the Knicks have just their own second-round pick for the 2027 NBA Draft. Their first-rounder is owed to the Brooklyn Nets (without any protections) as part of the Mikal Bridges trade.

Knicks draft needs in 2026

1. Center help

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Knicks are to make a huge personnel change this offseason, it'd likely involve Karl-Anthony Towns, given the trade value he could bring back. In addition, Mitchell Robinson is an unrestricted free agent, so Towns' main backup, even if he stays, could be headed out the door. Replacing a player who's been relied upon over the past eight seasons will not be easy, and without a clear heir apparent, that makes big man a true need for NY in the 2026 draft.

2. SG depth

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) watches against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robinson isn't the only possible FA loss for New York, as Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson are on expiring deals as well. The Knicks could keep playing the veteran-on-a-one-year-deal game, but they then risk losing these hired guns when the season is over. Finding a rookie who could fill the void and grow for multiple seasons would raise their ceiling in terms of depth.

3. Forward projects

New York Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara (51) reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mohamed Diawara is another Knick to watch this summer, as he'll be a restricted free agent who may just get a pay raise too rich for the team to match. Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan will have options as he becomes a UFA. Those are two developmental forward pieces New York could also see walk, but that'd be cushioned if there's a rookie to take either's place in the SF/PF rotation.

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