Knicks Fans Get Positive Jose Alvarado News Before Celtics Game

Jose​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Alvarado, the point guard that the New York Knicks got recently from the New Orleans Pelicans, is no longer listed as injured and will likely make his debut against the Boston Celtics.

This news is extremely timely for the team coached by Mike Brown, which has been dealing with a series of unfortunate player injuries.

Since three of the Knicks' major players were questionable in the lead-up to the game, Alvarado's presence will give the team some important secondary ball-handling and defensive options, which are definitely required for the Knicks heading to today's game.

Alvarado Clears Injury Report After Trade Limbo

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ initially being listed as "Out - Not With Team" on the Feb. 6 injury report, as he was transitioning from New Orleans.

His presence on the floor is a major boost for the Knicks, who brought him in mainly to replace Miles McBride's absence, as McBride will be out for a long time after core muscle ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌surgery.

Perfect Timing

The Knicks' injury report ahead of today looked nightmare: OG Anunoby (right toe soreness), Josh Hart (right ankle sprain), and Karl-Anthony Towns (right eye laceration) were all listed as questionable.

Towns was later removed from the report, and according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Anunoby is out, and Hart will be available. The Knicks could use more scoring from the perimeter and some playmaking - the areas where Alvarado has been outstanding this season.

Alvarado has averaged 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists with New Orleans, besides shooting a nice 41.8% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range.

His ability to knock down corner threes and create off the dribble adds another dimension to New York's second unit.

Alvarado's Impact Could Swing TD Garden Battle

Tonight’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ showdown at TD Garden is between two sides with almost identical records, as the Celtics come in 34-18 while the Knicks are 33-19.

Boston is riding a five-game winning streak and will look to make it six in a row.

The Knicks, which have just had their eight-game winning streak ended in their last game, are likely to be tested closely in a tight game.

Still, New York has the kind of defensive identity that can travel, and Alvarado’s potential debut adds a fresh on-ball disruptor who can turn a few extra Celtics possessions into transition chances.

If he plays and then applies the same aggressive point-of-attack pressure that was characteristic of his New Orleans run, the Knicks will have a bigger cushion for error, especially in a venue where Boston’s energy can ramp up almost instantly if they start to counter turnovers and get out in space.

