Knicks Have Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Important Celtics Matchup

The New York Knicks saw their eight-game winning streak come to a screeching halt in their last game against the Detroit Pistons, losing 118-80.

It should be noted that the Knicks were incredibly shorthanded going into the matchup. OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns were both ruled out because of right toe soreness and a right eye laceration. To make matters worse, Josh Hart looked to re-aggravate his right ankle injury.

It was also revealed on Feb. 5, right after New York acquired Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans, that Miles McBride will be sidelined because he had to undergo core muscle surgery.

Will any of those players be able to get back on the court against the Boston Celtics in their matinee on Feb. 8? There is certainly a chance, with the most recent injury report only featuring two players out: McBride and Dillon Jones, who is in the G League as a two-way contract.

Who is on Knicks injury report against Celtics?

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for the availability of Anunoby, Towns and Hart, all three of them have been listed as questionable for the matchup against the Celtics. There is certainly a chance they can get back into the lineup based on the injury report.

Anunoby wasn’t on the injury report ahead of the game against the Denver Nuggets, their eighth win in a row in double overtime. But popped up before the game against the Pistons, and his status worsened as the matchup got nearer.

Towns suffered an ugly laceration against Denver when he clashed heads with Spencer Jones, who had to exit early and has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Hart originally suffered an ankle injury on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He missed eight games because of that, admitting that the team’s performance on the court played a role in his returning before he was 100% healthy.

Knicks lineup will get boost from Jose Alvarado

Feb 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Hart wasn’t in the lineup in the victory over the Nuggets because of a left ankle sprain, and it would not be shocking to see the Knicks err on the side of caution to avoid any serious setbacks occurring.

With Anunoby and Towns out of the lineup against Detroit, head coach Mike Brown turned to Mohamed Diawara and Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup. When Hart was sidelined, he surprisingly turned to Jordan Clarkson, who had been out of the rotation during the winning streak.

On a positive note, Alvarado is expected to make his debut with the team against Boston. He will be key to helping overcome the loss of McBride in the backcourt rotation.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!