Draymond Green Disrespects Knicks Again

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ person who is always ready to tease the New York Knicks is Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors veteran has been repeatedly making fun of New York - and this time, he is not the one on the court doing the damage.

In a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green emphasized the talent of Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham so much that he ended up putting the Knicks in a very bad situation. His words were simple and direct.

"Cade Cunningham owns the New York Knicks."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ timing couldn’t have been more perfect for Green. Just a few days ago, Cunningham had a fantastic performance at Madison Square Garden, scoring 42 points, giving 13 assists and grabbing 8 rebounds in a powerful 126-111 Pistons victory.

At the moment, the Pistons are at a fantastic 42-13, the best record in the entire Eastern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Conference.

Is Draymond Actually Right?

Honestly?​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ It's very difficult to come up with a valid argument against it.

For the entire season, Cunningham has been an extremely tough player for the Knicks to match up with and handle. It was during the game on January 6 that he dominated the Knicks, scoring 29 points and contributing 13 assists in a one-sided game that ended 121-90 in favor of his team.

Throughout his career, whenever he has faced the Knicks, Cunningham has averaged 25.7 points, 8.8 assists, and five rebounds in 12 games - just these statistics are enough to explain the whole situation.

Jan 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges is not capable of keeping him under control, and Jalen Brunson being too small of a player is not really an option to be a defensive check on a guard like Cunningham who is not only large but also skilled. The Knicks just do not have any proper solution for ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

Draymond and the Knicks: Nothing New

This is far from the first time Green has gone at New York. Back in October 2025, he shared his blunt take on the Knicks contender status on his same podcast.

"I just personally don't believe that the Knicks are contenders," he said. "I don't think they have what it takes to win at the highest level."

He also singled out Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns for their defensive effort, saying "any time you have key guys who don't really want to defend, it makes it tough to win at the highest level".

Draymond​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ repeatedly states it. Cunningham keeps making him right. And Knicks fans are losing tricks to clap ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌back.

