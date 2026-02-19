Three Bold Predictions for Knicks vs. Pistons

With​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the New York Knicks having demolished the Philadelphia 76ers 138-89 in the final game before the All-Star break, they are undoubtedly a well-aligned team and their fans can expect a statement from them.

The Knicks are full of energy and confidence as they get ready for their home game against the Detroit Pistons tonight.

However, the Pistons stand at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 40-13 record and have beaten New York by a combined 69 points in their two prior showdowns this season.

The Knicks will work to make sure that this game is a close battle rather than a one-sided affair. Let's look at some bold predictions so we can have a better understanding of how the matchup may unfold.

Jalen Brunson Scores Around 28 Points

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been basically the driving force of this Knicks team all season, scoring 27 points on average per game.

In a match-up against the Pistons, whose defense ranks second, he is going to have to really put in the effort for every basket - but that's what he's always done.

Look for Brunson to quickly find his rhythm through his mid-range shots and from the free throw line, and overall he will make good decisions especially at the moment when Detroit will try to crowd him.

He will likely end up with around 26-30 points, doing just enough to keep the Knicks in the lead at the times that matter ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌most.

KAT Puts Up a Double-Double

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the shooting stars competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns is in perfect condition and fresh from an impressive All-Star Weekend performance.

In the All-Star Game on February 15, he scored 10 points and made two three-pointers in only eight minutes.

So far this season, KAT has been averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, which ranks him second in the entire league in the latter category.

He is coming to the Thursday game with real momentum and a lot of confidence after the All-Star break.​

Detroit doesn't have a true interior presence to slow him down. Towns is likely to be very effective from the mid-range and three-point line, which is how he's been scoring lately.

So, expect around 16-20 points and 10+ rebounds, a typical double-double from KAT that gives the Knicks a huge size advantage in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌paint.

Mikal Bridges Clamps Down on Cade Cunningham

These​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ days, Cade Cunningham has been really outstanding, scoring 25.5 points and dishing out 9.3 assists per game in his last 10 games.

He'll be running the Pistons' offense and trying to exploit mismatches at all times. This is exactly where Mikal Bridges takes the responsibility.

Bridges has been the Knicks' most versatile defender by far this season, and he is certainly capable of making Cunningham uncomfortable.

In the recent game against 76ers, Bridges scored 22 points coming off the bench and it is evident that he is very much in form. You may count on him to hold Cunningham down to under 22 points while also scoring 15-18 points ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌himself.

