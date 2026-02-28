Jalen Brunson's Latest Knicks Milestone Silences Every Doubter

Some doubters forget that Jalen Brunson was a 33rd overall pick who came to the New York Knicks through free agency, not some highly touted star the Knicks landed in a blockbuster deal. Yet, four seasons in, he's still finding ways to make history.

According to the NBA's official X account, Brunson hit 7,000 points as a Knick during New York's 127-98 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He got there in just 265 games, the fewest of any player in franchise history.

Jalen Brunson. 7,000 points as a member of the Knicks 🔥



He achieved this milestone in just 265 games, marking the fewest games to reach 7k points in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/lA0Ux2f9MB — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2026

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have not been steady this season and there have been periods when the offense stops and the bench players freeze up. It is on such occasions that Brunson is most of the time the one who keeps the team going, coming up with points or assists in situations when no one else has been able to do ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌so.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Milwaukee game was a glimpse of what the team looks like if all the pieces fall into place. Brunson scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting, hitting 4-of-6 threes, and also tallying seven rebounds and three assists. In the first quarter, he scored his 7,000th point. No celebration, no hesitation, just one basket after ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌another.

What Does Jalen Brunson Reaching 7000 Knicks Points Actually Mean

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ season, Brunson has been putting up 26.7 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds on average while making 47.1% of his field goals. That basically means he's one of the top 10 scorers in the league, with Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards and few others the only ones ahead of him.

For a guy who was never expected to be a franchise cornerstone, those stats definitely tell a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌lot.

Earlier this month, he passed Richie Guerin for the most 40-point, 5-assist, 5-rebound games in Knicks history. He crossed 10,000 career points back in January. In just four seasons, he has also led New York to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, backed by three straight All-Star appearances and two All-NBA Second Team nods.

The numbers are one thing. But Brunson has quietly become the kind of player this franchise needed for a long time. He came in through free agency as a 33rd overall pick, no fanfare, no guarantees. He just showed up and did the work, season after season.

The Knicks have not been to the NBA Finals since 1999. Brunson has cleared every hurdle put in front of him, and at 29, a championship run feels less like a dream and more like the next item on the list.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!