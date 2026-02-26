One Ring Would Make Jalen Brunson a Knicks God

Few New York Knicks players have been able to do what Jalen Brunson has done the last few years. He has made Madison Square Garden feel like the basketball world's center again. Now, Kendrick Perkins has wondered what's next for the superstar, especially if a ring is in his immediate future.

When asked about his position, Brunson stays grounded.

"I feel like my team has a great opportunity," he said in a recent episode of his podcast. "I don't care about the individual stuff at all. Like I truly don't."​

That kind of answer is exactly why New York loves him. But Perkins wasn't letting it go. His message to Brunson was direct:

"Bro, you're one championship away from being the greatest Knick of all time," he challenged. "Do you know how special that is?"​

Who Holds The Title of Best Knick of All Time Right Now?

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ biggest Knicks debate is pretty much solely about Walt Frazier and Willis Reed right now. Frazier gave the NBA one of the most legendary Game 7 performances ever, scoring 36 points and dishing 19 assists as the Knicks clinched their first title in 1970.

Reed, "The Captain," was the NBA MVP that season and guided the team to two championships in 1970 and 1973. That is the level of success that Brunson would be expected to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌reach. While his contract extension is looming in the next few years, Brunson has already said where his heart is.

“I would love to be here for the rest of my career. I love this place,” he said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "...I love the city, I love the fans, I love everything this place has offered me, on and off the court. So I just love it here. And I’d love to stay.”

Brunson's Case for Greatest Knicks Player Ever

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has already redefined the Knicks by changing this franchise. Since his arrival in 2022, he has turned the Knicks into a relevant, playoff-daring team and a must-watch on television again.

In January 2026, he was selected for his third consecutive All-Star game, and in December 2025, he won the NBA Cup MVP, a first piece of hardware that Madison Square Garden had been celebrating for years.

However, to surpass Frazier and Reed, Brunson will need to secure a championship, maintain an elite level of play, and deliver a Finals moment that the city will never forget.

If he takes the Knicks to their first title since 1973, he would not only be a star, he would be the face of the franchise's modern ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rebirth.

Perkins'​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ remark was not a mere exaggeration. It was a piece of mathematical evidence. The Knicks have been without a title for more than half a century. If Brunson is the one to end that dry spell, he would instantly join and most probably dominate the all-time debate.

In New York, a legacy is not merely about longevity. It's about showing up and delivering your best when everything is at stake. Just one championship. That's all it takes.

