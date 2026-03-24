NBA Power Rankings Reveal Something Huge for Knicks

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are working on a memorable season.

With a 47-25 record and a six-game win streak, they are just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. The recent NBA Power Rankings have recognized it.

However, despite the impressive stats, there is more to this story than just wins and losses. This is what the updated power rankings actually tell about New York, and why the next few weeks might end up determining their whole ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌season.

Knicks Crack the NBA Power Rankings Top 5

The Knicks jumped to No. 4 in the latest NBA.com Week 23 Power Rankings, up from No. 5 last week. That move means more than just a number.

New York is now one of only three teams in the entire league, along with the Celtics and Spurs, that rank in the top five on both offense and defense this season.

Their​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ offensive rating ranks at 118.5 (3rd in the whole NBA) while their defensive rating at 111.7 (5th in the NBA). Combining those two ways of dominance is historically very rare for this franchise.

Josh Hart has played a significant role in this rise. He made 33 points which is his highest this season against the Pacers and now he is shooting 40.4% from the three-point range this season, whereas it was only around 32.15% over the two previous years combined.

If this shooting trend continues into the playoffs, the Knicks will become a much tougher team to plan ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌against.

Tougher Schedule Ahead Exposes Real Concerns

Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ where the complications start. Out of six wins, five of them were against teams with losing records, and Knicks made it almost every single one of those games very difficult for themselves. Slow first quarters, 22 turnovers against the Nets and Mikal Bridges having a tough time finding his rhythm were among the patterns that kept repeating.

The schedule is at its harshest now. New Orleans, a very talented team, although it is sitting near the bottom, is the one that opens this new segment for the Knicks at the Garden. Also, the game against OKC will be interesting to watch, how the Knicks will be able to cut through the defense and handle the pressure.

The Celtics have an even tougher closing stretch, which keeps the door open for New York. But the Knicks cannot afford to keep letting bad teams hang around. The playoffs will not be as forgiving.

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