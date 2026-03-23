Knicks' Josh Hart Issues Hilarious Response to Three-Point Streak

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is not exactly known as a sharpshooter. For most of his career, the three-ball has been the weakest part of his game. So when a reporter pointed out he had made nine straight threes over his last three games, Hart had thoughts about that.

The clip, shared by SNY on X, captured Hart's reaction in the locker room after the Knicks beat the Washington Wizards on March 22. Instead of answering the question, he immediately turned to Jalen Brunson, like he needed a witness to confirm just how absurd the whole thing was.

"Yo, JB," Hart called out. "He said you made nine threes in a row dating back like three games ago. What's going on? That's low-key kind of disrespectful, right?"

The interviewer tried to clarify he meant no disrespect, which only made it funnier. Brunson, clearly enjoying every second of this, replied "I hope he doesn't know." And then Hart just said it.

Josh Hart has jokes when he gets a question about making 9 threes in a row 😭



"I guess I'm just throwing the ball up there and fortunately it's going in the rim" pic.twitter.com/h3ikBCvSA2 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 23, 2026

"Appreciate you calling me trash. But I don't know, I guess I'm just throwing the ball up there. And unfortunately, it's going in the room."

Josh Hart Three Point Streak Knicks Highlights

The nine threes span three games. It started with one against the Los Angeles Clippers, then came the night that turned heads. On March 17, against the Indiana Pacers, Hart went 5-for-5 from three and scored a career-high 33 points on 12-of-13 shooting. He also added seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in just 26 minutes.

That performance was legitimately great. Hart became the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, five three-pointers, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 90 percent or better from the field. It was the kind of night nobody had circled on the calendar, least of all Hart himself.

He then went 3-for-3 from three against the Wizards, adding 16 points in a 145-113 blowout. That win gave the Knicks their sixth straight victory, pushing New York to 47-25 on the season.

Hart had been going through a quieter stretch offensively before this run, averaging well below his usual numbers on most nights. He was still contributing in other ways, rebounds, assists, defense, the things that do not always show up on the stat sheet.

But the Pacers and Wizards are both struggling teams right now, so the real test is whether this version of Hart shows up when the competition gets tougher in the playoffs.

The Knicks host the New Orleans Pelicans next. Whether the threes keep falling or not, this locker room exchange is already one of the better moments of the season.

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