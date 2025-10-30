Knicks Could Debut Fully Healthy Lineup Soon
Health concerns have loomed larger over the New York Knicks' early season goings more than the fans have been recently accustomed to.
Years of former head coach Tom Thibodeau relentlessly piling burdensome minute loads onto his starters and increasingly-deep playoff runs have placed a lot of miles on the Knicks' core, who've shown some consistent signs of cracking to start Mike Brown's first season as New York's head coach. A few injury report regulars headline some first-week absences, as the full rotation's still yet to suit up together in a regular season game.
A few key Knicks raised a few early flags, but Josh Hart's already made his return to the lineup after missing the season opener. Karl-Anthony Towns was almost ruled out of that game with a strained quad, but he's toughed out some hard times to ensure that he's out there trying to help the team escape their underwhelming 2-2 record.
Mitchell Robinson Close to Knicks Return
Mitchell Robinson's been the most consistently-missing presence of the bunch, having been slated to take the starting center role in his eighth year in New York. The Knicks are remaining cautious with the fragile big man, holding him from action as he recuperates from a bad ankle, but he's reportedly taken recent steps forward in finally making his first appearance in 2025-26.
He finally practiced on the day leading up to the Knicks' NBA Cup game against the Chicago Bulls, indicating that he's nearing a comeback for the final game of the team's road trip. Brown said that he'll be a game-time decision, meaning that we won't know for sure whether he'll play until the coach gives the word.
Miles McBride also missed the Knicks' previous 121-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he tended to a "personal matter." He, too, was back practicing with the rest of the squad, having reportedly taken some necessary time away from the game to be with his family.
He'll return to his usual post as one of the first guards off of the Knicks' bench, while Robinson prepares for a victorious return to the starting lineup, where he's slid in and out of across a colorful near-decade with the team that drafted him. His rim-protection and play-finishing down low are two features that Brown's spoken on leaning into, and his availability gives the already-frustrated fans their first real peek at the contender that the front office spent the summer compiling.
