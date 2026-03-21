Knicks Have Discouraging Injury Report for Wizards Game

The New York Knicks are heading into next matchup against the Washington Wizards with a growing injury problem. A narrow 93-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets came with a painful cost. New York, sitting third in the East at 46-25, cannot afford to keep losing key pieces with the playoffs approaching fast and a brutal road schedule still ahead.

Knicks Updated Injury Report

Landry Shamet (right knee) – OUT

Josh Hart (right knee) – Questionable

What Happened to Landry Shamet

Shamet​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was in the starting lineup in place of Hart in the game against the Nets.

He logged 22 minutes, recording 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block before checking out with 6:11 left in the third quarter due to a right knee issue.

Mohamed Diawara entered in his place, and later the team announced he was questionable for the game, but he never returned to the court.

He has now officially been ruled out for the next game against Washington, making New York's backcourt situation even thinner.

Somewhat Relieving Josh Hart Update

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ tiny ray of hope is that Josh Hart is only doubtful for the Wizards game, instead of being out. Hart has been dealing with right knee patellofemoral syndrome, commonly known as runner's knee.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!