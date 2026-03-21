Knicks Injury Concerns Get Worse With Landry Shamet News

The New York Knicks held on for a tough 93-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets, but the result came with a worrying price. Guard Landry Shamet exited the game in the third quarter with a right knee injury and never came back.

Later, his return was marked as questionable until the game end, but he never came back on the court.

Knicks say "Landry Shamet (right knee) is questionable to return" pic.twitter.com/KDob1oFYr1 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 21, 2026

The Knicks had already been shorthanded heading into the game, and this latest blow is adding up fast. With the playoffs approaching quickly, New York cannot afford to keep watching its rotation get thinner every single week.

First it was Josh Hart, Now Landry Shamet

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fact, the Knicks knew they weren't going to have Josh Hart for the game. The reason behind his absence was right knee patellofemoral syndrome, also known as runner's knee, a condition resulting from overuse or muscle imbalances.

Shamet stepped into the starting lineup in Hart's place and held his own early. He logged 22 minutes with three points, three rebounds, two steals, and a block before checking out with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter. Mohamed Diawara entered in his place, and Shamet did not return.

Can Miles McBride Return Before the Knicks Hit the Playoffs?

There is at least one hopeful aspect to the situation. Miles McBride is showing clear signs of progress after his core muscle surgery. Reporter Stefan Bondy of the New York Post saw McBride on the court doing dribble work and shooting floaters with the Knicks' coaches just before the game vs Nets. In fact, Head Coach Mike Brown mentioned that McBride was taking contact during practice.

Before his injury in late January, McBride was scoring 12.9 points on 43.4% shooting. Getting him back would not only deepen New York's bench substantially but also give them a real scoring option, which is something the team really lacks at the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moment.​​​

A Brutal Schedule Is Coming and Injuries Cannot Keep Piling Up

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ being third in the East with a record of 46-25, the Knicks have been struggling to grab wins in an easy manner. They dug out of a 21-point hole against the Warriors and barely edged the Pacers.

After the next game against Washington, the schedule gets considerably tougher with road matchups against Oklahoma City and Houston still to come.

Jalen ‍Brunson was also on the injury report a few days ago for right ankle management and a cervical strain, and he didn't play against the Pacers.

If Brunson, Hart, and Shamet are all dealing with their issues at the same time, as they enter a difficult final stretch, it will be very hard for the Knicks to maintain their seeding and gain real momentum.

The injury counter has been ticking in the wrong direction, and that needs to change fast.

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