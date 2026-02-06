Knicks Hit With Rough Injury Report Before Pistons Game
In this story:
The New York Knicks are barely hanging on as they head over to Detroit and their injury report has just been updated with a horrific and complicated list for next game against the Pistons.
If we look at the next game, it was already a tough one. But with such an injury report, it makes it more difficult for the Knicks to survive and win the game.
KAT and Josh Hart headline brutal Knicks injury report
Karl-Anthony Towns is currently considered doubtful with a right eye laceration after a bloody collision with Denver's Spencer Jones in the last match.
He was hit so hard that his shirt was soaked in blood and he needed stitches around the eye. However, despite the terrifying sight of the injury, Towns came back after the break wearing a bandage and even scored.
Considering he already managed to ignore the bleeding during that double overtime win, it is likely that the Knicks will rely on him once more in Detroit unless the swelling gets worse or an issue with his sight arises.
The Knicks are expected to keep a close eye on him before the game, but the general consensus is that KAT will play considering how close the conference race is.
Josh Hart is also a doubtful starter, as he has a sprained left ankle, but his record and the atmosphere surrounding the team strongly suggest that he will play.
Hart has been dealing with ankle problems all season and still rarely misses games. He often returns to the injury report as "day-to-day." Given his value in rebounding and fast breaks, the Knicks will try everything they can to have him at their disposal.
Also, he was spotted on the sideline supporting the Knicks in their last game against Denver and appeared completely fine. So, it's highly probable that he will play in today's game.
OG Anunoby's surprise appearance on injury report
The fact that OG Anunoby was listed as a probable with a sore right toe for a game is really the surprise headline of the injury report.
However, all signs point to the move being mainly for safety rather than Anunoby being in trouble. The only time that he would not be expected to play is when the soreness becomes unbearable while warming up.
Or the other case is that the expectation is that Anunoby plays his usual heavy defensive role, taking primary assignments on Detroit's wings while spacing the floor and cutting around Brunson and Towns.
Deuce McBride out long-term as rotation reshuffles
The real gut punch is Miles "Deuce" McBride being ruled out with "Left Ankle Injury Management & Core Muscle Injury," with reports confirming he will undergo core muscle surgery and could be sidelined until the playoffs.
In the short term, McBride's minutes are expected to be absorbed primarily by new arrival Jose Alvarado, acquired just before the deadline from New Orleans
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.