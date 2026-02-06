Two Bold Predictions for Knicks vs Pistons Clash

Personally, I'm pretty excited for this matchup. The Pistons have been the best team in the East with a 37-13 record, and the last time these two met, Detroit made it clear who was in charge. But I think this one will be different.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are currently on a roll with eight wins in a row and their recent victory over the Nuggets showed that they are not just lucky or playing against weak teams. They've demonstrated that they can challenge the best teams when they're playing well together. If the entire core is fit, New York really stands a chance of making this ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌happen.

OG​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby is expected to play, but Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are still doubtful. The Detroit team also has a couple of injury issues, with Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris listed as game-time decisions.

Most of the time, Hart and Towns eventually play despite being questionable, and if they come out and the Pistons are still short-handed, then this might be an easy night for New York. I'm predicting Knicks 121-113, particularly after Detroit has just lost to the Wizards ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌yesterday.

Jan 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) idk Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Here are three things I'm watching for that could swing this game in New York's favor.

Jalen Brunson Delivers Another 30-Point Masterclass

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ just went off against the Nuggets, a team that's been very tough to beat lately. He's been so locked in that everything seems to flow naturally for him, and I don't think he is going to stop tonight. The Pistons have good defenders, but Brunson is so good at getting shots when he's in rhythm like this that he'll score no matter who is on him. It'll be 30-plus points again for him, and he'll dominate the game ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌throughout.

Mitchell Robinson Owns the Glass

If Towns sits, Robinson becomes even more critical on the boards. He's been cleaning up on both ends lately, and Detroit's frontcourt depth is thin with Duren's status uncertain. I'm predicting Robinson grabs 11-plus rebounds if KAT is out. Even if Towns plays, Robinson should still pull down at least eight boards while protecting the rim.

The Knicks have momentum and home court advantage, which matters at the Garden. If everyone suits up from both sides, this turns into a shootout that could go 127-125 and possibly need overtime. But if the projected lineups hold and New York is missing key pieces, it becomes a grind-it-out 113-110 type of game. Detroit is elite, but the Knicks have proven they can hang with the best teams in the league right now.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!