NBA Finalizes All-Star Rosters After Kawhi Leonard Addition

The field for the NBA’s revamped All-Star Game is set.

On Tuesday evening, the league unveiled the rosters for the three teams that will butt heads in the annual exhibition in Inglewood, Calif.—a United States Stars team coached by the Pistons’ J.B. Bickerstaff, a United States Stripes team coached by the Spurs’ Mitch Johnson, and a World team coached by the Raptors’ Darko Rajakovic.

Notably, the league named Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard an All-Star in order to balance out the three squads. This will be the seventh All-Star appearance for Leonard, 31.

Here is a look at the rosters in tabular form.

2026 NBA All-Star Team Rosters

USA STRIPES USA STARS WORLD Scottie Barnes, forward, Raptors Jaylen Brown, guard, Celtics Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward, Bucks (Greece) Devin Booker, guard, Suns Jalen Brunson, guard, Knicks Deni Avdija, forward, Trail Blazers (Israel) Cade Cunningham, guard Pistons Stephen Curry, guard, Warriors Luka Dončić, guard, Lakers (Slovenia) Jalen Duren, center, Pistons Kevin Durant, forward, Rockets Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Thunder (Canada) Anthony Edwards, guard, Timberwolves LeBron James, forward, Lakers Nikola Jokić, center, Nuggets (Serbia) Chet Holmgren, forward, Thunder Kawhi Leonard, forward, Clippers Jamal Murray, guard, Nuggets (Canada) Jalen Johnson, forward, Hawks Donovan Mitchell, guard, Cavaliers Pascal Siakam, forward, Pacers (Cameroon) Tyrese Maxey, guard, 76ers Norman Powell, guard, Heat Karl-Anthony Towns, center, Knicks (Dominican Republic) Victor Wembanyama, center, Spurs (France)

The most notable development—other than Leonard’s addition—is the fact that Towns will be playing for the World team. Though born in New Jersey, Towns’s mother is from the Dominican Republic and he represents that country internationally—most recently in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

This year’s All-Star Game—in a bid to breathe life into one of North American sports’ most staid events—will feature a round-robin tournament between the Stars, Stripes and World teams. The tournament will consist of four mini-games, each 12 minutes in length, and will be aired on NBC for the first time since 2002.

