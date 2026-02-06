Projecting Knicks Rotation After Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks are making a couple of changes ahead of the deadline, swapping out Guerschon Yabusele and bringing in Jose Alvarado to boost their point guard rotation.

The Knicks could have made more moves, but they opted on making two small transactions to help the bench of the team. Here's a look at how the rotation projects going into the second half of the season:

Point Guard: Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado, Tyler Kolek

The Knicks will roll with Brunson as their starting point guard, as they have all season long, but the depth behind them does look a little different. Alvarado is expected to slot in as the team's backup point guard, but that doesn't mean second-year pro Tyler Kolek won't have a role. It will be interesting to see how head coach Mike Brown divvies up the minutes between Alvarado and Kolek before the end of the regular season so that he can decide who is best for the postseason rotation.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson spins away from Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Shooting Guard: Josh Hart, Miles McBride (Injured), Jordan Clarkson

The Knicks should be satisfied with Hart as their starting shooting guard, but with Miles McBride on the injury list for the foreseeable future, Jordan Clarkson should be viewed as the primary backup.

The hope for the Knicks is that McBride can return for the playoffs. But before then, Clarkson will have to step up for the second unit.

Small Forward: Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet

Bridges and Shamet have been important wings for the Knicks all season long, and each of them should have a sizable role in Brown's rotation for the stretch run of the season.

Power Forward: OG Anunoby, Mohamed Diawara, Pacome Dadiet

With Yabusele having been traded by the Knicks, the team will now rely on other French reserves Mohamed Diawara and Pacome Dadiet. Diawara is expected to see the floor before Dadiet given what we have seen from the team so far this season.

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti

Despite some trade rumblings, Karl Anthony Towns is still with the Knicks after the deadline. He is viewed as a key part of the Knicks' success, and the team has to rely on him down the stretch. Mitchell Robinson is an important backup for the team, but they need him to stay healthy going into the playoffs. Ariel Hukporti is a reserve big man who could take some of the load off of Towns and Robinson.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!