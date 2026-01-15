Knicks' Most Ideal Target Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks are one team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5.

They have cemented their status as one of the best teams in not only the Eastern Conference but the entire league. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but when healthy, the Knicks have proven they can compete with any team in the league.

Alas, even the best teams can use some improvements somewhere. That is certainly the case for New York, which is in the market for help in a few areas on the roster. According to James L. Edwards of The Athletic (subscription required), the Knicks are showing the most interest in acquiring a ball handler who can defend.

This is a role that they have failed to address since signing Jalen Brunson. When he comes off the court, the team’s rhythm offensively too often gets out of whack without a lead ball-handler to replace him.

Jose Alvarado is best and most ideal trade target for Knicks

Dec 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado warms up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek has shown signs of being able to handle the role. Miles McBride looks best suited to play off the ball. Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns have seen increased playmaking opportunities as well, but thrive in complementary roles, not initiating the offense entirely.

Edwards added that New York will take a ball-handling defender at any position; it doesn’t necessarily have to be a point guard, it could be a wing player.

However, there is one player who has been mentioned in trade rumors that stands out as the most realistic and ideal target for the Knicks ahead of the deadline: New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado.

This would be a homecoming for the Brooklyn native who attended Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New York. Given some of the obstacles New York has to overcome in making a trade ahead of the deadline, Alvarado checks all the boxes.

Jose Alvardo salary, play style is perfect for New York

Dec 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts after a play during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His $4.5 million salary is an ideal fit for the Knicks, who are right up against the second apron and hard-capped. Guerschon Yabusele and second-round picks could be a package New York dangles in trade talks.

A deal like that would also save the Knicks some money, which could make them players on the buyout market later in the season. The tough financial situation makes completing a deal difficult, but Alvardo is within their price range.

On the court, he brings everything the team is looking for. New York has struggled at times this season at the point of attack, which is where the fiesty Pelicans guard thrives. There would be some concerns about an already undersized backcourt being even smaller, but Alvarado brings everything to the table that the team is looking for to make a run to the NBA Finals.

