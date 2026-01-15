Knicks Get Jalen Brunson Injury Update Before Warriors Game

The New York Knicks are going to have to adopt a next man up mentality in their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Their chances of winning against the Warriors have gone down now that it has been revealed that all-star point guard Jalen Brunson will miss the game due to an ankle sprain he suffered in the team's last game against the Sacramento Kings. SNY insider Ian Begley was the first to report the news.

Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (ankle) as out for tonight’s game vs GSW. Brunson hurt his ankle in the first quarter of last night’s loss in SAC. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 15, 2026

Jalen Brunson Out vs. Warriors

The Knicks were initially concerned about a potential long-term injury for Brunson, but he cleared some of the more serious possibilities when he didn't wear a walking boot or crutches outside of the arena. Given the fact that this is the second night of a back-to-back, it's possible that Brunson's absence against the Warriors is merely a precaution.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown hopes the team has a better response even though Brunson is on the sidelines against the Warriors.

“We didn’t respond. We didn’t respond at all," Brown said h/t Posting and Toasting.

"I got to give the Kings credit because they took it to us. And we didn’t respond in any way, shape or form. Even before Jalen got hurt, we weren’t following the game plan. We were kind of just out there going through the motions. And if you go through the motions in this league, you’re going to get your behind kicked. And we got our behind kicked.”

While there is reason for concern, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't think the sky is falling. He will have to step up in a big way against the Warriors if the team is going to come out on top.

“I mean, what are we in the East? Second? We’re not playing our best basketball whatsoever and we’re second in the East. Obviously, there’s a lot of good in the bad, but it should make us feel better coming to work knowing that we could be three times better and we have so much room to grow and we’re still second in the East," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.

"Take the good with the bad, understand that the bad will teach us and allow those teachings to make us a better team in the long run. I think that I know it’s New York and we always like things happening. And when things aren’t going right there’s expectations of us to do better. But we’re in a good spot right now as a team, for a team that’s really learning and adapting to a whole new system, a whole new coaching staff.

"I think that through the mud we’ve found ourselves second in the East, in a good spot to control our destiny and that’s all you can ask for.”

If the Knicks can play well in Brunson's absence, they should be able to get back in the saddle, which should eliminate some of those worries.

