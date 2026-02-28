Karl-Anthony Towns' Frustration Is the Knicks' Biggest Problem

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best offensive big men in the NBA. He can score in the post, shoot threes at an elite level, and create mismatches that most centers simply cannot. The New York Knicks traded for him in 2024 to be their second star alongside Jalen Brunson, and that plan has not gone the way anyone expected.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst captured it well in their NBA Intel report this week.

"Things have never felt settled around the Knicks all season. Towns has been openly frustrated with his offensive role since training camp. They've been plagued by inconsistency. And for criticisms of Thibodeau's intransigence, they have looked like a team lacking a clear identity for stretches in its first campaign under Mike Brown," they wrote.

That frustration is not small talk. When your second-best player has been uncomfortable in his role since before the season even started, it shows up in the games. Towns took just five shots against Cleveland recently, made all five, and New York still lost by 15. That is what wasted talent looks like in real time.

He is averaging just 13.9 shot attempts per game this season, down from 16.9 last year. His usage rate is the lowest in his career. For stretches, he has essentially become a rebounder and a floor spacer rather than a genuine offensive option, and a player of his caliber cannot thrive in that kind of reduced role.

An advance scout summed up the mess perfectly.

"The situation with Towns has got to be driving them crazy. But everyone bears some blame. It's on KAT, it's on Mike [Brown], it's on Brunson. And they all need to work together to get more consistency because that's a huge key for them," they said via Windhorst and Bontemps.

Why Fixing the Karl-Anthony Towns Problem Is the Key to the Knicks Title Chances

Feb 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after tying the game with two free throws during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Here is the thing, though. Despite all of this, the Knicks are still 37-22 and pushing for 50-plus wins for a third straight season. The talent around Towns is real, and a rival East head coach acknowledged that directly.

"The Knicks have the best team," he said via Windhorst and Bontemps. "I don't know if they'll play their best when it matters, but they have the best roster in my opinion."

That last part is the whole conversation. Best roster means nothing if the best version of that roster never shows up. Towns being fully involved is not a luxury for this team; it is a necessity. Every game he spends on the fringes of the offense is a game where New York is not operating at full strength.

Cleveland and Boston are not waiting around. If the Knicks want to be taken seriously as Finals contenders, sorting out the KAT situation is not optional anymore.

