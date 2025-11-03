Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Fires Back at Phil Jackson
One of the older and more visceral quarrels in recent New York Knicks history took another step forward to open this week, when former star scorer Carmelo Anthony responded to one of his old foils.
Phil Jackson, the legendary, 11x championship-winning coach, turned his attention to an executive role with the Knicks in his final years associated with the league, where he crossed paths with Anthony for three seasons. The former president of basketball operations disapproved of Anthony's conduct and fit on the team, and re-activated his "busted" relationship with Anthony in advertising his upcoming book, Masters of the Game, in opening up on their on- and off-court disagreements.
Anthony's enjoyed an fulfilling post-playing career in the three years since calling it a career, making his way into the Basketball Hall of Fame before returning to TV as an NBA on NBC analyst, but he took offense to Jackson's implications that the player failed the executive and that he held the franchise back for all of those years.
After years of fielding complaints from various heels, Anthony went all-in on fielding Jackson's complaints.
"I'm sick of these folks, man," he said on the latest edition of his podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn." "As a man, if I was that much of a hinderance to you, why didn't you have a conversation with me when I was there? Instead of bringing me in the office, showing me Michael Jordan clips of the triangle [offense], and telling me what not to do in the triangle...instead of doing that, let's have a real man conversation."
Anthony's Issues with the Triangle's Deployment
Jackson built his championship-winning formula behind that mythical triangle offense, a scheme based on ball-movement and scripted interior passing that did not fit the roster that he compiled as an executive. The NBA was transitioning into the pace-and-space era during their mid-2010s partnership, giving the Knicks poor odds at hanging with their contemporaries by sticking with an plodding, increasingly-outdated scheme.
Anthony was at his best as a creative, footwork-dependent shooter, and Jackson spent all of his time attempting to put together pieces around him who never had a chance at seeing his plan through.
"We had a poorly-structured team," Anthony continued, "and you was at the helm of that. Nobody told you who to go get. You had this vision of wanting to play in a certain type of system...at the time, it didn't fit the style of the NBA. We was the laughingstock of the NBA for being in the triangle, and I had to fight that. I had to take those bullets. Not you, Phil Jackson. While I'm taking those bullets, you're up in the stands, tweeting, talking about 'Melo breaking the triangle.'"
Bad Fit and Worse Additions
The east wasn't exactly in fine form during Anthony's Knicks run, yet by the end of his and Jackson's three years together in New York, they'd united for zero playoff appearances. And even though Anthony has far from a spotless legacy, with regular accusations of selfish play often correlating with his lack of postseason success, you'd be hard-pressed to find a New Yorker who has a nice thing to say about Jackson's managerial stint.
His transactions were defined by his adding older stars who failed to fit into his slow style, like Derrick Rose, and lottery picks who never had a chance at salvaging the Knicks' playoff hopes.
"I never spoke on him, I never spoke about him," Anthony said. "I probably had three conversations with the man his whole tenure. We didn't have a relationship. So if I was that much of a hinderance to you, you should have came to me and said it."
For as many beefs as Anthony attracts, he's often attempted to play it cool in relishing in post-retirement. He evidently couldn't resist firing back at the decorated basketball icon, though, and anyone who watched how he built those flop Knicks teams can understand Anthony's frustration with how the latter days of his Knicks residence is getting slanted.
