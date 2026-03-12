Knicks' Mikal Bridges Cannot Explain His Recent Struggles

The New York Knicks are grinding through a critical stretch of the season, and most of their pieces are holding up. Mikal Bridges, though, has been one of the most inconsistent players on the roster all year, and right now that problem is impossible to ignore.

New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy covered Bridges after a brutal back-to-back stretch, where he went scoreless against the Lakers and then managed just seven points on eight shots against the Clippers. He was also benched in crunch time of the Clippers game, which said plenty on its own.

Bridges pointed to foul trouble as part of the Lakers problem.

"Being in foul trouble takes me away from being out there to try to help my team win," he said. "I've got to be better, starting off the game fouling a shooter from three."

Fair enough. But foul trouble does not explain the Clippers game, where he played and still could not find his offense. So the questions became bigger: is this a confidence issue? An aggression issue? Bridges did not think so on either count.

"The aggression thing is not an issue at all. I don't think that's the issue at all. Even if I miss a couple, there's nothing wrong with that. Nah, I don't think that's the issue."

That left one more question. If it is not foul trouble, not confidence, and not aggression, then what is it?

"I don't know. I think it's just the game of basketball. Sometimes you try to get open and sometimes it doesn't find me. Just try to find ways to stay aggressive. That's it," he said.

He was not making excuses, and he was not panicking either. When asked about his broader role in the offense, he kept it simple.

"It's all right. I'm just trying to do whatever it takes to win, trying to find opportunities, try to do all the right things and be aggressive. Sometimes the ball doesn't come my way. Just try to do other things."

Why Mikal Bridges Inconsistency Is a Problem for the Knicks

Mar 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The honest answer Bridges gave is fine, but the pattern behind it is harder to brush off. He scored 25 points against San Antonio on March 1, then put up 11, 15, 9, zero, seven and five over the next six games. That kind of swing makes it nearly impossible for the coaching staff to build around him in big moments.

For a player logging the second-most minutes on the roster, that is a real problem when games are close, and the Knicks need someone to step up.

What makes this frustrating is that Bridges is not a bad player. The Knicks actually post better numbers defensively with him on the floor, and he came up huge in last season's playoff run. The talent is not in question.

But this is a team with genuine championship ambitions, and they gave up five first-round picks to bring him here. Right now, with the playoffs just around the corner, they need the version of Bridges who shows up ready to compete every single night, not just some of them.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!