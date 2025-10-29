Knicks Star Feels Left Out of New Defensive Honor
The New York Knicks' defense has mounted an early comeback to start the 2025-26 regular season, and the team's providing their top nightly defensive contributors hardware to show for their efforts.
Knicks' New Defensive Tradition
They've been handing out a hard hat and Timberland boots to their Defensive Player of the Game, which they've publicly handed out postgame in their locker room following each of their wins to start the season. OG Anunoby took home the honor in their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Jordan Clarkson earned the staple New York dress pieces following the Knicks' followup win over the Boston Celtics.
Anunoby returns to New York's nightly starting five as the most consistent versatile defender among last season's options, so him seizing the hat and Timbs was no surprise. But Clarkson, a shoot-first guard from off the Knicks' bench, has done little to suggest that he's a game-altering defender, but there he stood recognized.
Bridges Feels Left Out
Mikal Bridges has his own resume as a defensive menace, even if that reputation's slipped over the last few seasons. He's yet to win the homemade award that many would have expected he'd contend for, and he had jokes when asked about its influence on the locker room.
"It's great," he said. "I had mine in preseason...think I've been snubbed a couple times."
Bridges was named specifically by new head coach Mike Brown as a defender to look out for, as he'd taken careful note of the wing's disruptive wingspan and court navigation over the seasons. Even if he doesn't have the most imposing physical toughness or relentless motor, Brown maintained that Bridges will sustain as a two-way player to look out for.
They'll need some of the combined impact he's flashed at previous stops, requiring improvements on his part as an impact scorer and a tough defensive cover. He shot inefficiently in his debut season with the Knicks, and was easier to ignore than usual on the defensive end.
Brown was brought in to capitalize on New York's open championship window, and he won't be able to do that without two-way buy-in from his starting wings. Anunoby's never had an issues fitting into a role, while Bridges may have just taken longer to find his way. He's already looking significantly better as a play-finisher. shooting career-highs from the field (56.3%) and behind the arc (50%).
All that he has left to earn is that symbolic hat and boot combination, and Brown will accept whatever motivation is required to get what he needs out of his best players.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!