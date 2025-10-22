Knicks Might Lose Two Starters Long-Term to Injuries
Metropolitan basketball fans excited for the New York Knicks' night home opener can't have felt very inspired when the team's crowded injury reports started pouring in a few hours before their debut, with several key players considered likely to miss the squad's home debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Karl-Anthony Towns was the most notable name of the bunch, with the Knicks' second-best player suffering a set-back after straining his quad and now considered a game-time decision. He's joined by a pair of teammates who've already been listed as OUT, as regular contributors Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart now leave some bench option to take over as a newly-elevated starter.
The public may have been bracing for the oft-injured Robinson to miss time out of the gate, but ESPN's Shams Charania is already flagging the excused absences as potential long-term storylines.
"This team in New York right now is so inj- they're dealing with injuries," he said, catching himself in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Mitchell Robinson is out tonight, Josh Hart is out tonight, that's your starting center and essentially your sixth man who's basically gonna be a starter."
"Those two guys, I think there's a very real chance they're missing real time to start the year," he continued. "Mitchell Robinson, it's been touch-and-go with him all throughout the last couple years. He's had ankle surgeries...this is a team that needs to be healthy, needs Mitchell Robinson."
How do the Knicks Move On Without the Key Contributors?
Luckily for New York, this is far from the first time they've been robbed of Robinson's in-game presence. They invested in depth over the summer in signing Guerschon Yabusele as a reserve, someone who lacks the height of a Robinson or Towns but makes up for it with girth and some of Towns' ability to stretch the floor.
He could very easily see a game-time elevation into the starting lineup, and Ariel Hukporti is probably looking at getting some real run himself. The rising sophomore lacks the experience for the coaching staff to suddenly thrust a high leverage role, but not many players can match is raw size and rebounding ability.
Hart will be similarly tough to replicate, having just led the league in minutes per contest at 37.6 in a 77-game regular season, but they have the guards behind Jalen Brunson to at least make things interesting. Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson are no strangers to substantial roles, and can keep the offense flowing enough to keep the Knicks afloat as they look to get back to full strength.
Luckily, Towns' injury doesn't sound like it'll hold him out for long, but this is the price of fielding contending team. They're going to rack up the miles, having just played deep into the spring, and they have eight months of nonstop basketball to look forward to as of tonight. Prioritizing keeping fragile pieces like Robinson available is an understandable long-term move, though that'll take away from the road to the playoffs.
